Stewart Valuation Intelligence and Restb.ai bring AI power to VALIDITY Pro inspection application, advancing appraisal modernization movement

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In its continuous efforts to advance the appraisal modernization movement in residential real estate, Stewart Valuation Intelligence (SVI) is teaming up with Restb.ai to bring its market-leading AI and computer vision technology to SVI’s VALIDITY, the company’s family of inspection applications, optimized for iOS and Android.





Restb.ai, real estate’s leading AI-powered computer vision solutions provider, will initially integrate its advanced generative AI and computer vision software solutions into SVI VALIDITY Pro, utilizing its latest technology to improve property valuation quality. SVI services an extensive partner network with more than 37,000 active appraisers, brokers and agents in the field.

“By embedding Generative AI and computer vision directly into VALIDITY, we are not just innovating; we are raising the bar for the entire industry,” said Aaron Fowler, President of Stewart Valuation Intelligence. “Generative AI and computer vision will significantly improve consistency in the valuation process, ultimately enhancing the overall valuation. This technology delivers a game-changing approach, ensuring that consistency in valuations is not an ideal but table stakes,” he added.

“By utilizing computer vision, we can improve turnaround times while providing exceptional quality reports,” said Matt Jenkins, VP Valuation Services at SVI. “Integrating the newest technologies drives the industry to adopt new ways to provide better quality and service standards to clients.”

Last summer, Fannie Mae announced it would use “image recognition” to detect incorrect quality and condition ratings. With SVI incorporating Restb.ai image recognition into their data collection process, VALIDITY Pro will significantly expand the reach of Restb.ai’s GSE-compliant image validation solution.

“SVI’s reputation as an early adopter of transformative technologies is well-earned,” said Nathan Brannen, Chief Product Officer at Restb.ai, adding, “Their deployment of cutting-edge solutions has consistently elevated industry efficiency. Our shared vision for leading innovation and commitment to appraisal modernization is not just about keeping pace but about setting the pace. Integrating AI into the VALIDITY exemplifies our mutual dedication to advancing the future of valuation.”

Tony Pistilli, General Manager, Valuations for Restb.ai, an appraisal industry veteran and respected valuation expert, noted, “Image recognition technology is proving to be a must-have tool for everyone in the valuation chain, and SVI is leading the way.”

More information about SVI’s VALIDITY applications can be found here (stewartvaluation.com/products/validity-inspection). Restb.ai computer vision solutions and its Valuation Product Suite are online here (restb.ai/customers/appraisals-inspections).

About Stewart

Stewart (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage and real estate industries, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.

About Stewart Valuation Intelligence

Stewart Valuation Intelligence, LLC (SVI) is a national provider of appraisal management and residential real estate valuation services. SVI works with lenders, loan servicers and investors to improve risk management through superior real estate collateral information. Learn more at stewartvaluation.com. SVI is a member of the Lender Services Division of Stewart (NYSE-STC), a global real estate services company.

About Restb.ai

Restb.ai, the leader in AI-powered computer vision for real estate, provides image recognition and data enrichment solutions for many of the industry’s top brands and leading innovators. Its advanced AI-powered technology automatically analyzes property imagery to unlock visual insights at scale that empower real estate companies with relevant and actionable property intelligence. Restb.ai is like having a real estate expert instantly research and provide a deep insight into each of the 1 million property photos uploaded daily. For more information on Restb.ai, visit its website.

