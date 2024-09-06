Steve Wozniak to Headline SentinelOne’s OneCon 2024

Apple co-founder and tech icon to join Tomer Weingarten, Chris Krebs and other cyber luminaries as keynote speakers for SentinelOne’s premier, global customer conference in Las Vegas

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$S #AI—SentinelOne® (NYSE: S), a global leader in AI-powered security, today unveiled the keynote speaker lineup for its annual OneCon conference, featuring Apple co-founder and tech legend, Steve Wozniak as the headliner. Held at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas from October 15-17, the event will focus on the latest innovations in AI, data, cloud and endpoint security and how SentinelOne’s global customers and partners can better adapt to today’s rapidly changing security landscape.





OneCon Keynotes will include:

Steve Wozniak – co-founder, Apple Computer

– co-founder, Apple Computer Tomer Weingarten – chief executive officer and co-founder, SentinelOne

– chief executive officer and co-founder, SentinelOne Chris Krebs – former director, Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA); chief intelligence & public policy officer, SentinelOne

– former director, Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA); chief intelligence & public policy officer, SentinelOne Eran Ashkenazi – chief customer officer, SentinelOne

– chief customer officer, SentinelOne Ric Smith – chief product and technology officer, SentinelOne

– chief product and technology officer, SentinelOne Michael Cremen – chief revenue officer, SentinelOne

OneCon 2024 marks the second year of SentinelOne’s premier customer and partner conference, and the first year at the ARIA Resort & Casino. It includes a three-day packed agenda combining keynotes, a dedicated partner event, and numerous breakout sessions, hands-on workshops, invaluable networking opportunities, and of course, Vegas-class food and entertainment.

To register or learn more, please visit: https://onecon.io/.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a leading AI-powered cybersecurity platform. Built on the first unified Data Lake, SentinelOne empowers the world to run securely by creating intelligent, data-driven systems that think for themselves, stay ahead of complexity and risk, and evolve on their own. Leading organizations—including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments— trust SentinelOne to Secure Tomorrow™. Learn more at sentinelone.com.

