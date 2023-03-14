Stern Pinball Strengthens Financial Team

Appoints Brian Whitfield as Corporate Controller

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stern Pinball, Inc. (SPI) announced the appointment of Brian Whitfield as Corporate Controller as part of our organizational commitment to investing in all processes of our rapidly growing business.

Brian brings with him a wealth of experience in accounting, finance, and management, having worked as an Audit Partner at RSM US LLP and Audit Senior Manager in Los Angeles and Hong Kong. In his previous roles, Brian has demonstrated his expertise in managing large portfolios and teams, delivering presentations, advising clients in technical accounting areas, and optimizing processes to drive growth and profitability. Brian’s experience leading financial audits for private equity relationships and global businesses with complex operations will be invaluable as Stern Pinball continues to grow and expand our business. Brian earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Accounting and a Master’s degree in Accounting from the University of Colorado, Boulder.

“Stern is committed to investing in all areas of our business and with Brian’s reputation as a career mentor and employee leader, he is an excellent addition to our team culture,” said Nick Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer of Stern Pinball, Inc.

About Insider Connected

Insider Connected is a comprehensive technology initiative to connect the universe of Stern pinball machines. The platform is designed to enhance and extend player engagement with the games across both home and commercial environments. It also presents professional operators of the pinball machines a robust set of tools to drive location play, build player loyalty, analyze performance, make adjustments remotely, and maintain the machines.

Registration for Insider Connected is available at insider.sternpinball.com. Players can also register at a connected game by scanning a registration QR code on the machine. Once a player registers, they are issued a unique QR Code that can be used to identify that player at any connected Stern pinball machine anywhere in the world. When a player scans into the machine, they can track progress, earn new game specific achievements, engage with the player community, and participate in promotions and Challenge Quests.

“Insider Connected is transforming how players interact with pinball machines. Operators are benefiting from new tools that drive repeat play and help maintain games remotely while players can earn special entertainment location badges,” said Seth Davis, President and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc.

About Stern Pinball, Inc.

Stern Pinball, Inc. creates compelling entertainment that inspires a lifetime love of games, sparks passion, forges friendships, and connects people everywhere through fun, innovative, technologically advanced pinball games, and experiences. Headquartered minutes from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport in the heart of North America, the company creates, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and distributes a full line of technologically advanced terrestrial and digital pinball games, parts, accessories, and merchandise. Stern Pinball serves digital, consumer, commercial, and corporate markets around the globe.

Recent Stern Pinball titles include Foo Fighters, James Bond 007, Rush, Godzilla, The Mandalorian, Led Zeppelin, Avengers: Infinity Quest, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Stranger Things, Elvira’s House of Horrors, Jurassic Park, Black Knight: Sword of Rage, The Munsters, The Beatles, Deadpool, Iron Maiden, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars, Aerosmith, Ghostbusters, KISS, Metallica, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Star Trek, AC/DC, Batman, and Spider-Man. A broad range of players enjoy Stern Pinball’s games from professional pinball players who compete in high-stakes competitions around the globe to novice players who are discovering the allure of the silver ball for the first time. To join the fun and learn more, please visit www.sternpinball.com.

All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective companies.

Contacts

Evie Smith



Evie.Smith@sternpinball.com