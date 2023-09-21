Sterling Trading Tech’s Global Risk & Margin System Evolves to Meet Volatility and Regulation, Industry Veteran Brian Saldeen Leads Effort

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#RaaS–Sterling Trading Tech (STT), a leading provider of trading technology including a proprietary order management system, a risk and margin system, and trading platforms for the capital markets worldwide, announced today the appointment of industry veteran Brian Saldeen as Senior Risk & Margin Product Manager. Saldeen joins Sterling to lead the continued advanced development of the Risk & Margin offering.





Prior to joining STT, Saldeen held senior roles with E*Trade, Morgan Stanley and Apex Fintech Services. He started his career at Susquehanna Investment Group, initially trading equity options on the floor of the CBOE. His varied experience in trading and product management gives him a unique and extensive knowledge of risk management and margin applications.

The Sterling Risk & Margin System (SRM) delivers advanced analytics as a RaaS (Risk-as-a-Service) solution, allowing firms to monitor client Reg T, portfolio margin, custom house policy requirements in real-time and view advanced post-execution risk analytics for US and global equities, options and futures. The robust, real time, post trade market risk and regulatory margin haircut calculation system is completely API accessible as well as web-based, delivered and built on a full-featured, flexible and modern GUI.

The newest highlights of the advanced system functionality, launched Q3, include:

FX & Crypto Asset classes

Day Trading Margin

Options Expiration Analysis API

Enhanced PM FINRA Reporting

Said Sterling Trading Tech President & CEO Jen Nayar, “Utilizing the Sterling Risk and Margin System provides our clients with a competitive advantage via its regulatory capability and advanced calculations. Our solution helps solve their challenges of managing risk and margin across asset classes and across different clearing firms and prime brokers. Brian will lead the continued advancement of our Risk & Margin solution as we anticipate both industry and client demand.”

