Sterling Trading Tech Positioned for Continued Growth; Names Dave Weiss Chief Technology Officer

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#RaaS—Sterling Trading Tech (STT), a leading provider of proprietary order management systems, risk and margin solutions, and trading platforms for the capital markets worldwide, announced today the appointment of industry veteran Dave Weiss as Chief Technology Officer. He will be responsible for leading STT’s technology and development through its next phase of maturity.









Dave’s appointment is significant as Sterling continues its growth of and expansion in products, technology, client segments, asset classes, and global reach. Strategically, he will focus on Sterling’s innovations in OMS and Risk & Margin Solutions. Simultaneously, he will implement the new architecture framework for Sterling’s suite of solutions, previously announced. He is also responsible for the daily operations of Sterling’s technology group.

Said Sterling Trading Tech President & CEO, Jen Nayar, “An industry veteran and innovator, Dave brings broad and deep industry knowledge and expertise to the team. He will lead and deliver the firm’s technology trajectory, aware of the changing environment in our space. His appointment demonstrates our deep commitment to responding to our clients’ need for innovative approaches in technology that will give them an advantage in trading, order management, and risk.”

Prior to joining STT, Dave served as SVP of Connectivity and Trade Support at NYSE and led large scale technology projects following the merger of NYSE and ARCA. Most recently he led large buy-side asset managers in automating their trading and back office workflows independently.

About Sterling Trading Tech

Sterling Trading Tech (STT) is a leading provider of professional trading technology solutions for the global equities, equity options and futures markets. With over 100 clients including leading brokers, clearing firms and prop groups in over 20 countries, STT provides solutions tailored to clients’ needs. STT is committed to providing fast, stable technology along with outstanding customer service. STT provides trading platforms, OMS and risk products to its clients.

Contacts

Melinda Joseph



(312) 517 3569



melinda.joseph@sterlingtradingtech.com