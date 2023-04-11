Sterling Trading Tech Launches Calculation Service for FINRA Member Firms to Comply with Enhanced Portfolio Margin Reporting Requirements

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#RaaS—Sterling Trading Tech (STT), a leading provider of order management systems, risk and margin solutions and trading platforms to the capital markets worldwide, today announced the launch of a calculation service for FINRA member firms in response to the recently announced enhancements to the regulator’s portfolio margining requirements. These new requirements were set to go into effect April 1 of this year, which FINRA recently updated to be later in 2023.

Responding to client and industry demand, STT has developed and launched a service to calculate and produce the data elements required for this additional reporting, including concentration position requirements and global margin supplement details, for firms approved by FINRA for portfolio margin.

Existing Sterling clients can directly subscribe to this service offering, and any firm, regardless of whether they currently use STT’s Risk & Margin System, can use the service by uploading their portfolios. The portfolio margin reporting enhancements announced by FINRA are meant to provide more insight into the options and concentrated position exposure of member firms’ client accounts.

“As regulations continue to evolve, broker-dealers and other market participants constantly face challenges in being able to comply, and FINRA’s new requirements are no exception,” said Ravi Jain, Chief Product Officer of Sterling Trading Tech. “Sterling’s robust system is already capable of producing all data points and reporting requested from FINRA, and our new calculation service makes compliance easy. We’re particularly proud of what this offering means for the industry at large, as we make this available to all FINRA-approved firms whose current providers may be unable to produce these calculations.”

This system enhancement is the latest to STT’s industry-leading REST API cloud-based Risk & Margin System, which has seen consistent growth in its features and functionality – including the addition of FX and Crypto Asset classes – and demonstrated continuous client interest and adoption in the past year.

About Sterling Trading Tech

Sterling Trading Tech (STT) is a leading provider of professional trading technology solutions for the global equities, equity options and futures markets. With over 100 clients including leading brokers, clearing firms and prop groups in over 20 countries, STT provides solutions tailored to clients’ needs. STT is committed to providing fast, stable technology along with outstanding customer service. STT provides trading platforms, OMS and risk products to its clients.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Michael Kingsley



Forefront Communications for STT



(914) 522-9471



mkingsley@forefrontcomms.com