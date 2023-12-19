Sterling Trading Tech Enhances Zero Day Options Expiration Risk Offering

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#RaaS–Sterling Trading Tech (STT), a leading provider of trading technology including a proprietary order management system, a risk and margin system, and trading platforms for the capital markets worldwide, announced today its enhanced offering for managing risk and margin both pre and post trade for Zero Day Options Expiration.





With the increased number of 0DTE option contracts offered by exchanges, coupled with record option volumes, managing expiration risk is critical for firms. STT’s product suite allows risk managers to be proactive versus reactive to their pre and post-trade risk management approach.

The pre-trade solution allows firms to restrict trading on expiring option contracts at a configured time via STT’s sophisticated OMS rules engine. The post-trade offering includes, STT’s Risk & Margin solution that offers its Horizon Risk to identify accounts where there is a risk of the account having a deficit post expiration and pin risk to identify all expiring options both in and out of the money. Furthermore, STT offers an option closeout API to identify options that should be closed to avoid a deficit post expiration, reducing decision making time during critical end of day tasks.

Additionally, STT’s custom house policy builder enables a firm’s risk measures to inform margin requirements in real time for best-in-class decision making. Having risk and margin in one system affords risk managers the flexibility to make position liquidation decisions in real time that factor in both margin and risk considerations. Additionally, the Option Closeout API offers an automated solution to ensure accounts won’t be in a margin call post-expiration.

“We understand the challenges our clients face in today’s market conditions and our solution provides them with a competitive advantage via its regulatory capability and advanced calculations. We are constantly enhancing our solutions to meet both industry and client demand,” said Andrew Actman, Managing Director of Business Development of Sterling Trading Tech.

About Sterling Trading Tech

Sterling Trading Tech (STT) is a leading provider of professional trading technology solutions for the global equities, equity options and futures markets. With over 100 clients including leading brokers, clearing firms and prop groups in over 20 countries, STT provides solutions tailored to clients’ needs. STT is committed to providing fast, stable technology along with outstanding customer service. STT provides trading platforms, OMS and risk products to its clients.

