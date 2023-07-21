Stephen M. R. Covey To Deliver ConneXions Keynote on the Power of Expanding Trust as Broadband Service Providers Transform their Communities and Business Model

The leading authority on transforming teams and organizations, Stephen M. R. Covey will deliver a keynote address at Calix ConneXions 2023 that examines how broadband leaders can build unbreakable bonds of trust with their teams, subscribers, and communities

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced today that one of the world’s most influential experts on trust, leadership, and ethics in business—Stephen M. R. Covey—will deliver the keynote address at Calix ConneXions 2023. In this highly anticipated session, Covey will conduct a vibrant discussion with attendees that demystifies trust in business as merely a “soft skill.” Covey developed his groundbreaking thesis on the role of trust in business in the New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestselling book, “The Speed of Trust: The One Thing That Changes Everything.” He argues that trust is the key ingredient for creating a winning company culture.





First published in 2006, “The Speed of Trust” outlines how establishing and growing trust with stakeholders is the key competency leaders must develop to succeed in the new global economy. Broadband service provider (BSP) leader attendees will also have a chance to ask Covey questions about building trust, fostering inspiration, and cultivating trustworthy partnerships in their communities.

A renowned international speaker, Covey advises companies of all sizes on harnessing the power of trust to create high-performing organizations. He advocates that a high-trust culture accelerates innovation and economic growth. Covey follows in the footsteps of his father, Dr. Stephen R. Covey, author of “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People,” which is considered one of the most influential business books of the past 100 years.

“The broadband industry is undergoing a massive disruption and at the core of it will be a new business model that requires a BSP to expand their trust with subscribers every day,” said Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer at Calix. “We have invested $1.2 billion and 12 years on our platform and managed services business model to enable Calix-partnered broadband service providers to expand the relationship well beyond a fiber connection. Our customers have spent decades building trust within their communities, and the Calix model enables them to expand that relationship to where they become the center of every home (with regards to work, learning, and play), small business, and community they serve. I look forward to Stephen M. R. Covey’s discussion on how our customers can expand their well-deserved foundation of trust as the broadband industry radically changes to advantage them against the legacy service providers who are stuck in the past.”

ConneXions 2023 will take place in Las Vegas, October 14–17, at the Wynn Las Vegas. Now in its 18th year, ConneXions is the broadband industry’s leading customer success and innovation conference. Under the theme “Giant Steps Higher,” this year’s event will bring together thousands of years of broadband experience under one roof to shape the future of the industry. Attendees will see firsthand how BSPs are partnering with Calix to build trusted relationships with their subscribers that are taking customer satisfaction scores to the next level. Many BSPs on the Calix broadband platform have achieved incredible Net Promoter Scores℠ in the 70s, 80s, and even 90s—unprecedented for the industry.

Are you ready to join us? Registration for Calix ConneXions 2023 is now open.

