Stem Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Results Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stem (NYSE: STEM), a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy software and services, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.





The conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A press release regarding the results will be issued at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call may be accessed via a live webcast on a listen-only basis at https://investors.stem.com/events-and-presentations. The call can also be accessed live over the telephone by dialing 1-844-825-9789, or for international callers, 1-412-317-5180 and referencing Stem.

A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 10192999. The replay will be available until Saturday, November 30, 2024. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on Stem’s website at https://investors.stem.com/overview for 12 months following the call.

About Stem

Stem provides clean energy solutions and services designed to maximize the economic, environmental, and resiliency value of energy assets and portfolios. Stem’s leading AI-driven enterprise software platform, Athena® enables organizations to deploy and unlock value from clean energy assets at scale. Powerful applications, including AlsoEnergy’s PowerTrack, simplify and optimize asset management and connect an ecosystem of owners, developers, assets, and markets. Stem also offers integrated partner solutions to help improve returns across energy projects, including storage, solar, and EV fleet charging. For more information, visit www.stem.com.

Source: Stem, Inc.

Contacts

Stem Investor Contacts

Ted Durbin, Stem



Marc Silverberg, ICR



IR@stem.com

Stem Media Contact

Suraya Akbarzad, Stem



press@stem.com