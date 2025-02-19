Stem Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Earnings Results Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stem (NYSE: STEM), a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled clean energy software and services, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A press release regarding the results will be issued at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call may be accessed via a live webcast on a listen-only basis at https://investors.stem.com/events-and-presentations. The call can also be accessed live over the telephone by dialing (877) 407-3982, or for international callers (201) 493-6780, and referencing Stem.

A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers, (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13751335. The replay will be available until Friday, April 4, 2025. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on Stem’s website at https://investors.stem.com/overview for 12 months following the call.

About Stem

Stem (NYSE: STEM) is a global leader in AI-enabled software and services that enable its customers to plan, deploy, and operate clean energy assets. The Company offers a complete set of solutions that transform how solar and energy storage projects are developed, built, and operated, including an integrated suite of software and edge products, and full lifecycle services from a team of leading experts. More than 16,000 global customers rely on Stem to maximize the value of their clean energy projects and portfolios. Learn more at stem.com.

Source: Stem, Inc.

Stem Investor Contacts

Ted Durbin, Stem

Marc Silverberg, ICR

IR@stem.com

Stem Media Contact

Suraya Akbarzad, Stem

press@stem.com