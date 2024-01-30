Stellus Capital Management, LLC Provides Unitranche Financing in Support of Clearview Capital’s Investment in AdCellerant LLC.

HOUSTON & CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stellus Capital Management, LLC (“Stellus”) announced today that its affiliates participated in providing senior debt financing and an equity co-investment in support of Clearview Capital’s (“Clearview”) investment in AdCellerant (“AdCellerant” or the “Company”), a provider of outsourced digital marketing software and services.





AdCellerant partners with media companies and agencies to provide outsourced execution across a range of cutting-edge digital marketing tactics on a white label basis, along with sales support and training on various digital tactics. This enables AdCellerant’s partners to sell Madison Avenue-caliber digital marketing products to their advertiser clients, with fulfillment handled entirely by AdCellerant. These capabilities are powered by UI.Marketing, a proprietary technology platform that automates proposal generation, order management, execution, and campaign reporting, all on a white label basis. The Company is led by a highly driven and experienced management team that has worked together for more than 15 years.

Geoff Faux, Partner at Clearview, said, “From the very beginning, we have been impressed by AdCellerant’s industry-leading digital marketing capabilities, innovative technology, and commitment to client success. We view these outstanding core attributes of the business as a reflection of AdCellerant’s very talented and dedicated leadership team, and we look forward to working with them to continue AdCellerant’s rapid growth for years to come. We appreciate Stellus’ partnership throughout the transaction process.”

“We are excited about the opportunity to partner with Clearview to support AdCellerant’s next phase of growth,” said Bill Haverland, Managing Director at Stellus, adding, “We believe the Company’s unique value proposition and proprietary software, combined with Clearview’s expertise, will propel the Company’s already impressive trajectory.”

Stellus Capital Management (“Stellus”) is one of the longest tenured direct lenders specializing in senior secured loans in the lower middle market. Formed within the D.E. Shaw Group in 2004, Stellus spun out in 2012 and today manages $2.8 billion across various investment vehicles including closed-end institutional funds, a public BDC (NYSE: SCM), and a perpetual non-traded private BDC. Stellus is a single strategy firm and its founding partners have been investing together in the lower middle market for 19+ years with a track record of over $8.7 billion deployed in over 350 transactions. Stellus is headquartered in Houston, TX with offices in the Washington D.C. area and Charlotte, NC. Learn more at stelluscapital.com.

