Stellar Launches, Enables Integration of Generative AI, Large Language Models for Enterprises

Company mobilizes generative AI, LLMs, and machine learning expertise to reshape data landscapes, driving unparalleled organizational transformations

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–With a team of technologists and innovators who have been working intimately in AI for more than 20 years, Stellar is launching today to help companies find their competitive edge by integrating generative AI (genAI), Large Language Models (LLMs), and machine learning (ML) across all facets of business operations.





A tech-enabled services leader, Stellar helps businesses assess their AI readiness, identify and prioritize AI opportunities, and implement next-generation solutions to securely improve end-to-end operations and financial outcomes.

“Stellar enabled me to understand how generative AI can drive our business and improve our customers’ experience,” said Ed Van Deman, CEO of financial services software innovator Forest Systems. “The company has a great process for evaluating our AI opportunities and making it easy for us to explore our options and engage in a way that is best for us.”

A recent survey of CEOs and senior executives by Gartner, Inc. revealed that AI was the top technology that CEOs believe will significantly impact their industry over the next three years.

“Company leaders are becoming increasingly aware of the impact of genAI and want to implement these tools, but don’t know where to begin,” said Brett Flinchum, CEO of Stellar. “Stellar transforms businesses through genAI and LLMs hosted in the customer’s own environment and powered by their internal proprietary data. Our expertise, guidance, and solutions enable employees, customers, and stakeholders to achieve next-level performance, revenue acceleration, and improved customer experiences.”

Flinchum has been an innovator in Silicon Valley for more than 25 years and has pioneered AI applications for clinical trial enablement, clinical risk management, geospatial data integration, and the newest AI-enabled data/cloud technologies such as hyper-converged infrastructure software.

“Breakthroughs in genAI are advancing the way business is done, but there is a great opportunity for enterprises to capitalize further,” said Flinchum. “Healthcare payers can process payments more accurately and efficiently for customers. Big Pharma can expedite clinical trials and reduce patient risks. Airlines and telecommunications companies can solve complex travel or billing problems online without long wait times and complex voice response systems. Finance, marketing, and HR teams can talk and interact with their data in completely new ways, no longer relying on stale dashboards and outdated performance indicators.”

Stellar’s team has vast experience working across a wide range of industries, from start-ups to large enterprises, to embed genAI into day-to-day operations. Working alongside Flinchum to launch Stellar:

Zach Linder, chief operations officer, has built his career using data to drive operational outcomes and improve customers’ businesses. A seasoned data, security, and AI application expert, Linder innately understands topical AI challenges such as data masking and bias mitigation and has comprehensive knowledge of compliance protocols such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Unmesh Kulkarni​, chief technology officer, brings deep expertise in AI and ML, conversational AI, natural language processing (NLP), LLMs, and genAI. He has led teams building LLM and AI-driven customer service and engagement applications at many of the largest enterprises in the world.

Morgan Llewellyn​, chief data and strategy officer, has a breadth of experience envisioning and implementing data and AI solutions for government, healthcare, software as a service ( SaaS ), Internet of Things ( IoT ), retail, and manufacturing clients. He is an expert in diagnosing customer challenges and innovating unique solutions that are durable and sustainable.

“The implementation of AI across the business is a transformative change, and customers need a trusted partner to safely and securely deploy this evolving technology to ensure the most meaningful outcomes are achieved,” said Linder. “Stellar helps organizations improve operational efficiencies without risk of operational disruption and with data protection and security top of mind.”

As Stellar brings a horizontal technology platform across domains, its team offers a breadth of experience in key verticals including healthcare, financial services, retail and consumer packaged goods, and industrial IoT. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis with offices in Silicon Valley. To learn more about Stellar, visit getstellar.ai.

