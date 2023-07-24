Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR Platform Now Secures OT Environments

Security teams can now combat IT and OT breaches from a single unified platform without being experts in OT security





SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai–Stellar Cyber, the innovator of Open XDR technology, announced today that all Stellar Cyber Open XDR Platform users can now secure their OT environments on the same platform with the same license they use to secure their IT environments. Combining IT and OT security in a single platform gives security teams a permanent advantage over attackers who frequently attempt to exploit weaknesses and vulnerabilities identified in an IT environment to move laterally into an OT environment to carry out an attack, and vice versa.

Recent studies found that in 2021, over 90% of manufacturers had their production or energy supply impacted by a cyberattack. “With attacks so prevalent, you would think most security vendors would attempt to provide an easy-to-implement OT security solution, but that is not the case,” said Sam Jones, VP of Product Management at Stellar Cyber. “We found that with our open data architecture and built-in network security (NDR) capabilities, we can detect the most common OT environment cyber-attacks without burdening the security team to create OT-specific detection content.”

OT environments require different deployment models based on their OT architecture. Stellar Cyber’s agentless deployment and its partnership with Garland Technology (a leading provider of network visibility products), make it easy for customers to incorporate their OT environment assets into the Stellar Cyber platform.

With Stellar Cyber, security teams can now automatically detect the following:

Many flavors of SCADA protocols

SCADA network segmentation violations

Network attacks

Malicious or suspicious file transfers

Anomalous communication

IT-to-OT breaches

Several existing Stellar Cyber customers are already incorporating their OT environment assets into the Stellar Cyber Platform and gaining never-before-seen insights into the attacks targeting their OT environments. “Securing my OT environment seemed unrealistic given my resources and budget, but now that I can use the Stellar Cyber Platform for both my IT and OT environments, my security team is delivering better security outcomes across the entire organization, protecting our bottom line,” said a SOC manager for a mid-sized manufacturing organization.

“Securing an OT environment should not be exclusively available to organizations that have embedded OT expertise in their security teams,” said Sam Jones, VP of Product Management of Stellar Cyber. “With our platform, all customers can now reduce the risk of a widespread breach that might bring the shop floor, a utility turbine, or a critical manufactory line offline.”

To learn more about how Stellar Cyber can secure your OT environment, visit https://stellarcyber.ai/product/ot-security/.

About Stellar Cyber:

Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR Platform delivers comprehensive, unified security without complexity, empowering lean security teams of any skill level to secure their environments successfully. With Stellar Cyber, organizations reduce risk with early and precise identification and remediation of threats while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools, and improving analyst productivity, delivering an 8X improvement in MTTD and a 20X improvement in MTTR.

Contacts

Charlie Rubin



Story PR



charlie@storypr.com

+1 510-908-3356