Stellar Cyber Strengthens Leadership Team with Industry Veteran Subo Guha as Senior Vice President of Product Management

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai–Stellar Cyber, the open, automation-driven security operations platform powered by Open XDR, is excited to announce the appointment of Subo Guha as Senior Vice President of Product Management. With over 25 years of extensive industry experience, Subo joins Stellar Cyber to drive the next phase of growth and solidify its position as a market leader.





Subo has held senior executive product leadership roles at renowned software organizations, including N-able, Solarwinds, Asigra, CA Technologies, Dell, and Unitrends. His expertise spans cybersecurity, SaaS software, and IT management, positioning him as an invaluable asset to Stellar Cyber’s mission of providing award-winning cybersecurity solutions.

Key highlights of Subo’s impressive career include:

Extensive Product Leadership: He successfully guided product strategies at startups and established market leaders, contributing significantly to companies like Solarwinds, N-able, CA and Dell.

Transformative Growth: He drove rapid growth in MSP/MSSP solutions at N-able and Unitrends, and played a crucial role in building Dell’s PowerEdge product line into a multi-billion-dollar success.

Expertise in both MSP/MSSP and Enterprise Markets: He brings valuable insights that will allow Stellar Cyber to innovate and expand its offerings in both markets.

“I am thrilled to join Stellar Cyber at such a pivotal moment,” said Subo Guha. “Together, we will push the boundaries of cybersecurity and deliver automated solutions that empower organizations to stay ahead of evolving threats.”

“Subo’s strong industry track record exemplifies his unwavering commitment to innovation and growth,” said Changming Liu, CEO and Co-Founder of Stellar Cyber. “His excellent leadership will be instrumental as we evolve our product offerings and strengthen the leading market position of our Security Operations Platform powered by Open XDR.”

About Stellar Cyber

Stellar Cyber’s Automation-driven Security Operations Platform, including NG-SIEM and NDR and powered by Open XDR, delivers comprehensive, unified cybersecurity without complexity. It empowers lean security teams of any skill level to successfully secure their environments. As part of this unified platform, Stellar Cyber’s Multi-Layer AI™ enables enterprises, MSSPs, and MSPs to reduce risk with early and precise threat identification and remediation while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools, and improving analyst productivity. This delivers a 20X improvement in MTTD and an 8X improvement in MTTR. The company is based in Silicon Valley. For more information, visit https://stellarcyber.ai.

