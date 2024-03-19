Home Business Wire Stellar Cyber Recognizes DXC Technology as 2023 Asia Pacific GSI Partner of...
Stellar Cyber Recognizes DXC Technology as 2023 Asia Pacific GSI Partner of the Year

DXC’s commitment to Open XDR plays a significant role in Stellar Cyber success in the region


SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai–Stellar Cyber, the innovator of Open XDR for security operations, announced DXC Technology as its 2023 Asia Pacific GSI Partner of the Year. Since partnering with DXC, Stellar Cyber has seen significant growth in awareness and adoption of Open XDR throughout the Asia Pacific region.

DXC is a Fortune 500 IT service provider committed to delivering world-class services for its enterprise and government customers. With six differentiated offerings, DXC enables organizations to meet a wide range of technology challenges. DXC Security, one of the six offerings, focuses on helping organizations deliver comprehensive security across the enterprise.

“DXC’s commitment to providing managed security services that help organizations keep their sensitive information secure aligns perfectly with the Stellar Cyber philosophy for delivering comprehensive security coverage,” said Dominic Neo, Vice President of Sales, ASEAN and ANZ for Stellar Cyber. “Keeping enterprise operations secure requires the right combination of human expertise and technology. With DXC, we knew we had the right partner to deliver Open XDR effectively for customers in Asia Pacific, and we look forward to a long-lasting, mutually-productive relationship.”

About Stellar Cyber

Stellar Cyber delivers comprehensive, unified security without complexity, empowering lean security teams of any skill to secure their environments successfully. With Stellar Cyber, organizations reduce risk with early and precise identification and remediation of threats while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools, and improving analyst productivity, delivering an 8X improvement in MTTD and a 20X improvement in MTTR. The company is based in Silicon Valley. For more information, visit stellarcyber.ai.

