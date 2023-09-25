Stellar Cyber Named a Top Cybersecurity Vendor Assisting MSSPs

Stellar Cyber Open XDR Platform Powers 42 of Top 250 MSSPs





SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai—Stellar Cyber, the leading Open XDR provider for MSSPs, now provides its Open XDR Platform to 42 of the Top 250 MSSPs worldwide, and has earned a Top 5 spot in the 2023 MSSP Alert list of the Top Cybersecurity Vendors Assisting MSSPs. In the list, which is included in MSSP Alert’s Top 250 MSSPs report, Stellar Cyber was the only pure-play Open XDR vendor named, and joined much larger industry participants like Microsoft and SentinelOne. This ranking follows closely after Stellar Cyber’s inclusion as a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Extended Detection and Response and its being named a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for IT Management Intelligence, as well as its high score in the 2023 Frost Radar XDR Report.

“We know from ongoing contact with MSSPs around the world that Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR Platform has steadily gained traction among them,” said Jim Masters, Managing Editor of MSSP Alert a CyberRisk Alliance resource. “Our latest Top 250 MSSPs report shows that MSSP mindshare about Stellar Cyber has doubled in the past year.”

Stellar Cyber has nearly doubled its sales to Top 250 MSSPs in the past year. The Open XDR Platform features built-in multi-tenant capabilities that make it easy to onboard new MSSP customers and to white label the platform, and its use of AI-driven automation and its highly intuitive interface make it easy to add to any MSSP’s SOC.

“MSSPs are rapidly adopting our Open XDR Platform because it’s the simplest way to build a security-as-a-service offering that delivers world-class cybersecurity protection,” said David Wagner, VP Global Service Providers at Stellar Cyber. “Our unmatched ability to easily and fully integrate with existing security tools makes that offering especially attractive to MSSP customers who don’t want to abandon their current security technology investments.”

About Stellar Cyber

Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR Platform delivers comprehensive, unified security without complexity, empowering lean security teams of any skill level to secure their environments successfully. With Stellar Cyber, organizations reduce risk with early and precise identification and remediation of threats while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools, and improving analyst productivity, delivering an 8X improvement in MTTD and a 20X improvement in MTTR. Learn more at stellarcyber.ai.

Contacts

Charlie Rubin



Story PR



charlie@storypr.com

+1 510-908-3356