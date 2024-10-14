Stellar Cyber Launches Innovative RiskShield Cyber Insurance Program for Managed Security Service Providers

Empowering MSSPs with a Custom Cyber Insurance Program for Their Customers that Enhances Client Security with Converge Insurance.





SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai—Stellar Cyber, the leader in Open XDR security solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its ground-breaking RiskShield Cyber Insurance Program, developed specifically for Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) and their customers. RiskShield integrates cyber insurance options for MSSPs using the Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform to streamline and accelerate insurers’ risk acceptance analyses and enable customized protection that matches existing risk.

RiskShield delivers these key benefits for MSSPs and their clients:

Program Details

The RiskShield program debuts in partnership with Converge Insurance, enabling MSSPs to offer their clients tailored cyber insurance solutions that provide unmatched coverage and pricing. This innovative program marks another significant milestone in how MSSPs using Stellar Cyber Open XDR add unique value to their security services.

At the program’s core is the Stellar Cyber Coverage Analyzer, a sophisticated tool that empowers MSSPs to present a clear, comprehensive picture of a client’s security posture. By accessing data from installed security tools—such as Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and Firewalls—the Coverage Analyzer uses the MITRE ATT&CK framework to evaluate the breadth and effectiveness of security coverage. MSSPs share these analyses with their clients, as well as any insurer, to facilitate the determination of eligibility for premium cyber insurance coverage and competitive pricing.

“The Stellar Cyber RiskShield program is a convergence of risk management and cybersecurity that will undoubtedly help small and medium-sized businesses better understand and obtain the cyber insurance protection they need,” said Dr. Mike Saylor, CEO and Founder, Blackswan Cybersecurity.

Stellar Cyber’s inaugural insurance partner is Converge Insurance – a leader in cyber insurance technology known for integrating advanced technology and expert underwriting to provide coverage for companies with up to $750 million in revenue. This collaboration has produced ConvergeConnect™, which offers primary cyber coverage through partnerships with prequalified technology providers. Converge Insurance offers expert risk assessments and competitive insurance rates, reflecting the robust security measures implemented by the MSSPs using the Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform.

Converge further simplifies the cyber insurance process for MSSPs and their clients by providing access to wholesale brokers specializing in state and local regulatory compliance, ensuring a smooth and efficient path to obtaining cyber insurance.

“At Stellar Cyber, we are committed to empowering MSSPs with innovative features and resources that not only enhance security but also add significant business value to their services,” said Jim O’Hara, Chief Revenue Officer at Stellar Cyber. “Our strategic relationship with Converge Insurance through the RiskShield Cyber Insurance Program is the first in a series of innovative cyber insurance partnerships. By leveraging the power of our Open XDR platform, MSSPs may offer clients cyber insurance with transparent risk assessments and competitive rates. Our Converge partnership reflects our mission to provide exceptional security and value, enabling our MSSP partners to lead the market and ensure their clients can secure comprehensive, effective cyber insurance coverage.”

About Stellar Cyber

Stellar Cyber is transforming cybersecurity with its cutting-edge Open XDR platform, delivering comprehensive threat detection and response across the entire attack surface. Seamlessly integrating with existing security tools and powered by advanced AI, Stellar Cyber enables organizations to detect, investigate, and respond to threats quickly and accurately.

About Converge

Converge Insurance merges cyber insurance, security, and technology to offer businesses robust and reliable cyber protection. With a proprietary data ecosystem and expert underwriting, Converge delivers risk solutions that yield high-value outcomes. Converge’s philosophy is that insurance requires the right elements and a personalized approach to effectively mitigate risk. Headquartered in New York, Converge operates across the United States.

