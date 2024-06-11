Home Business Wire Stellar Cyber Integrates with Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR to Speed Cybersecurity...
Business Wire

Stellar Cyber Integrates with Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR to Speed Cybersecurity Investigation Workflow Process from End-to-End

di Business Wire

The combination of Stellar Cyber Open XDR and Cortex XSOAR by Palo Alto Networks enables security teams to streamline the investigation process, reducing risk while speeding up incident response

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai–Stellar Cyber, the world’s most open AI-driven security operations platform powered by Open XDR technology, announced a new integration with Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR, the leading security orchestration and response platform, to streamline the cyber investigation workflow process from end-to-end. This integration combines the power of Stellar Cyber Open XDR with Cortex XSOAR, helping security teams decrease mean-time-to-detection (MTTD) and mean-time-to-response (MTTR), two critical metrics most security team leaders track.


Cortex XSOAR enables security teams to transition from legacy manual incident response processes prone to inconsistent results to an easy-to-use automated response platform. With the Cortex XSOAR and Stellar Cyber platforms deployed, security teams can automate tasks across their security operations workflows, from data ingestion, normalization, and analysis through threat hunting, investigation, and ultimate response.

“As cybersecurity threats evolve, security teams must seek ways to automate processes across the investigation workflow process,” said Andrew Homer, VP of Strategic Alliances at Stellar Cyber. “Our integration with Cortex XSOAR is another example of our commitment to delivering the automation today’s security analysts need to keep pace with attackers.”

With this integration, Cortex XSOAR and Stellar Cyber enable security teams to incorporate automation into their daily operations, resulting in:

  • Scalable threat detection, investigation, and response across any environment
  • High-fidelity cases ready for investigation that eliminate manual processes
  • Automated threat hunting and response actions that work without complicated coding requirements

Review the soluton brief here https://stellarcyber.ai/partners/open-xdr-ecosystem/

About Stellar Cyber

Stellar Cyber’s AI-driven Security Operations Platform powered by Open XDR delivers comprehensive, unified security without complexity, empowering lean security teams of any skill to secure their environments successfully. With Stellar Cyber, Enterprises, MSSPs and MSPs reduce risk with early and precise identification and remediation of threats while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools, and improving analyst productivity, delivering a 20X improvement in MTTD and an 8X improvement in MTTR. The company is based in Silicon Valley. For more information, contact https://stellarcyber.ai.

Contacts

Charlie Rubin

Story Communications

charlie@storypr.com
+1 510-908-3356

Articoli correlati

RotoWire Launches ‘Picks & Props’ App to Capitalize on the Growing Fantasy Pick’em Market and Players Prop Market

Business Wire Business Wire -
New App Integrates Data From Major Betting and Fantasy Platforms In Real TimeMADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RotoWire.com, a leading provider of...
Continua a leggere

SageSure Co-Founder Terrence McLean Wins EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 New Jersey Award

Business Wire Business Wire -
Co-founder and CEO recognized for track record of long-term value, growth, and impact.JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SageSure, one of the...
Continua a leggere

HCLTech and apoBank Deepen Partnership

Business Wire Business Wire -
DÜSSELDORF, Germany & NOIDA, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CloudManagedServices--HCLTech, a leading global technology company, today announced that Deutsche Apotheker- und Ärztebank eG...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php