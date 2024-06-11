Stellar Cyber Integrates with Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR to Speed Cybersecurity Investigation Workflow Process from End-to-End

The combination of Stellar Cyber Open XDR and Cortex XSOAR by Palo Alto Networks enables security teams to streamline the investigation process, reducing risk while speeding up incident response

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai–Stellar Cyber, the world’s most open AI-driven security operations platform powered by Open XDR technology, announced a new integration with Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR, the leading security orchestration and response platform, to streamline the cyber investigation workflow process from end-to-end. This integration combines the power of Stellar Cyber Open XDR with Cortex XSOAR, helping security teams decrease mean-time-to-detection (MTTD) and mean-time-to-response (MTTR), two critical metrics most security team leaders track.





Cortex XSOAR enables security teams to transition from legacy manual incident response processes prone to inconsistent results to an easy-to-use automated response platform. With the Cortex XSOAR and Stellar Cyber platforms deployed, security teams can automate tasks across their security operations workflows, from data ingestion, normalization, and analysis through threat hunting, investigation, and ultimate response.

“As cybersecurity threats evolve, security teams must seek ways to automate processes across the investigation workflow process,” said Andrew Homer, VP of Strategic Alliances at Stellar Cyber. “Our integration with Cortex XSOAR is another example of our commitment to delivering the automation today’s security analysts need to keep pace with attackers.”

With this integration, Cortex XSOAR and Stellar Cyber enable security teams to incorporate automation into their daily operations, resulting in:

Scalable threat detection, investigation, and response across any environment

High-fidelity cases ready for investigation that eliminate manual processes

Automated threat hunting and response actions that work without complicated coding requirements

Review the soluton brief here https://stellarcyber.ai/partners/open-xdr-ecosystem/

About Stellar Cyber

Stellar Cyber’s AI-driven Security Operations Platform powered by Open XDR delivers comprehensive, unified security without complexity, empowering lean security teams of any skill to secure their environments successfully. With Stellar Cyber, Enterprises, MSSPs and MSPs reduce risk with early and precise identification and remediation of threats while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools, and improving analyst productivity, delivering a 20X improvement in MTTD and an 8X improvement in MTTR. The company is based in Silicon Valley. For more information, contact https://stellarcyber.ai.

Contacts

Charlie Rubin



Story Communications



charlie@storypr.com

+1 510-908-3356