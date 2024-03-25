Stellar Cyber Integrates with Exium to Streamline Cybersecurity Investigations

The Joint Solution speeds every aspect of the investigation process, from data ingestion through response and remediation.

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai–Stellar Cyber, the leading provider of Open XDR software for MSSPs and enterprises, announced a new integration with Exium and their MSP-driven Zero Trust SASE Platform. This powerful integration makes it easy for enterprise and MSSP users of the Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform to streamline comprehensive cybersecurity investigations, taking decisive response actions in Exium to maintain continuous protection of an organization’s users, assets and data.





Exium delivers a robust SASE platform for the MSSP to keep their customers’ users, assets, and data secure in the cloud, on-premises, and everywhere. The Exium Intelligent Cybersecurity Mesh™ platform no longer ties networking and security to a complex, costly stack of outdated hardware that impedes growth and introduces risk. Exium delivers a cloud-native service that protects organizations from the rising tide of threats – empowering cloud transformation and Work From Anywhere. At the same time, Stellar Cyber ingests, normalizes, and analyzes Exium data and all other collected data to identify potential threats, creating prioritized, investigation-ready cases. As security analysts complete incident investigations, Stellar Cyber automatically initiates response actions to third-party products integrated into the solution, including Exium.

“Working with Stellar Cyber enables Exium’s MSP partners to eliminate tedious manual processes from their cyber investigation workflows, ultimately reducing the risk of a significant breach for their clients,” said David Nuti, Chief Business Development Officer at Exium. “When we can help our customers manage their risk by working with companies with a similar philosophy to ours, it is a true win-win situation.”

“Exium’s focus on enabling the security team to be more productive by delivering the right technology in the right way makes them a perfect partner for Stellar Cyber and our Open XDR Platform,” said Andrew Homer, VP of Technology Alliances at Stellar Cyber. “This integration is yet another example of Stellar Cyber listening to our customers and the market, delivering integrations that will drive better results without adding complexity.”

With Stellar Cyber and Exium, organizations can expect to:

Spend less time firefighting and more time completing comprehensive investigations

Minimize attacker dwell time by identifying, investigating, and responding to threats faster

See Security teams’ productivity and efficiency skyrocket by eliminating many manual processes from the cyber investigation workflow .

About Stellar Cyber

Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR platform delivers comprehensive, unified security without complexity, empowering lean security teams of any skill to secure their environments successfully. With Stellar Cyber, organizations reduce risk with early and precise identiﬁcation and remediation of threats while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools, and improving analyst productivity, delivering an 8X improvement in MTTD and a 20X improvement in MTTR. The company is based in Silicon Valley. For more information, contact https://stellarcyber.ai.

About Exium

Exium stands as a pioneer in delivering SASE cybersecurity to SMB and mid-market audiences through Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Their innovative zero-trust platform is renowned for providing security solutions that exceed compliance requirements and enhance overall security infrastructure. Exium’s platform represents the zenith of contemporary security standards. Learn more at: www.exium.net

Contacts

Charlie Rubin



Story Communications



charlie@storypr.com

510-908-3356