Stellar Cyber Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

Demonstrating an Unwavering Commitment to Security, Compliance, and Customer Trust

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ai--Stellar Cyber, the cybersecurity illumination company, today announced that it has successfully achieved ISO 27001 certification for its award-winning AI-driven Open XDR security operations platform. The certification, issued by an independent assessment body, validates that Stellar Cyber’s security aligns with internationally recognized best practices for security, confidentiality, and integrity of employee, customer, and partner data.

This certification underscores Stellar Cyber’s ongoing commitment to delivering secure, high-integrity security operations solutions for enterprises, MSSPs, and lean security teams, ensuring they can trust the platform to protect sensitive information against today’s evolving cyber threats.

“Achieving ISO 27001 certification is a major milestone in our mission to provide world-class security to our customers and partners,” said Subo Guha, SVP Product at Stellar Cyber. “Security and compliance are fundamental to everything we do—from the way we build our Open XDR platform to how we protect our customers’ data. This certification reinforces our unwavering dedication to the highest standards of information security.”

What ISO 27001 Certification Means for Stellar Cyber Customers

A globally recognized certification, ISO 27001 is one of the most stringent standards for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving cybersecurity infrastructure. To earn this certification, Stellar Cyber underwent a rigorous, independent evaluation to demonstrate a systematic and documented approach to securing company, customer, and partner data.

Stellar Cyber’s certification affirms that:

Customer, partner, and employee data is handled with a high level of security and compliance.

Financial, operational, and personal identifiable information (PII) is protected against threats.

The company follows strict protocols for risk management, data integrity, and access control.

Security best practices are continuously monitored, assessed, and improved.

Trusted Security for MSSPs and Lean Security Teams

The Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform is built with security-first principles to help organizations of all sizes reduce risk, detect threats faster, and accelerate response times. Unlike traditional, siloed security solutions, Stellar Cyber offers a unified, AI-driven approach to security operations, providing deep visibility across networks, endpoints, cloud environments, and user behavior—all from a single console.

For MSSPs and enterprises, this certification means:

Greater confidence in the safety of their security operations platform.

Faster compliance alignment with global regulatory frameworks.

Reduced operational risk through an independently verified security posture.

“For MSSPs and lean security teams, trust is essential,” said Aimei We, CTO and Founder of Stellar Cyber. “With our ISO 27001 certification, Stellar Cyber further proves its commitment to delivering a secure and reliable security operations platform, giving our customers the confidence they need to defend against today’s most advanced threats.”

Commitment to Security, Compliance, and Innovation

Achieving ISO 27001 certification is a testament to Stellar Cyber’s dedication to security, compliance, and innovation. It complements the company’s broader commitment to meeting the highest industry standards, ensuring customers receive not only cutting-edge AI-driven security operations solutions but also a trusted, secure platform that safeguards critical data.

To learn more about Stellar Cyber’s commitment to security and compliance, visit www.stellarcyber.ai.

About Us

By shining a bright light on the darkest corners of security operations, Stellar Cyber empowers organizations to see incoming attacks, know how to fight them and act decisively – protecting what matters most. Stellar Cyber’s open security operations platform includes NG SIEM, NDR, Open XDR and Multi-Layer AI™ under one license. With 77 of the top 250 MSSPs and over 12,000 customers worldwide, Stellar Cyber is one of the most trusted leaders in security operations. Learn more at https://stellarcyber.ai/.

Michelle Barry

Chameleon Collective

+1 603-809-2748

michelle.barry@chameleon.co