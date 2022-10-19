Stellar Appoints Renaud Casanova as CTO to Accelerate Technology Innovation in the Next Stage of Growth

The former VP of Product and Engineering at Enjoy Technology joins the proptech startup to transform Stellar’s technology-driven marketplace

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stellar, a venture-backed technology-driven marketplace which solves maintenance at scale for the Single-Family Rental (SFR) market, today announced the appointment of Renaud Casanova as Chief Technology Officer and member of Stellar’s executive team, effective September 19, 2022. Mr. Casanova is a technology leader with more than 20 years of experience leading high-growth businesses. He brings deep expertise in product strategy, engineering, data, and IT and will help drive Stellar’s next phase of growth.





Mr. Casanova will be responsible for creating the technology vision, identifying ways to build and introduce new technology to meet client, contractor and resident needs, and scaling Stellar’s engineering team to take the company’s hassle-free maintenance experience to new heights.

Prior to Stellar, Mr. Casanova led global expansion at Enjoy Technology, Inc. where he developed the platform product strategy for retail and telco partners to integrate a new experience for retail, bringing the best of the store directly to the customer. Prior to Enjoy, Mr. Casanova also managed cross-functional business, engineering, and partnership teams at VenueNext to deploy a mobile in-seat delivery and ticketing experience for over 70K seats for the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. During his time at Facebook, Mr. Casanova implemented the company’s first ERP system that enabled auditability of all business processes and operations in preparation for IPO.

Founder and CEO Dustin Marx commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Renaud to Stellar’s executive team. Renaud’s industry experience and vision, combined with our intuitive technology interface, will lead our continued investments in talent and tech and further solidify our mission to deliver hassle-free maintenance.”

“The people-first culture and passion of Stellar’s talented team captivated me from the start. I’m excited to problem solve and build solutions and integrations that have a positive impact on people’s lives,” said Mr. Casanova of his new role. He continued, “I’m honored to lead this team of skilled engineers to continue to deliver an exceptional customer experience through data driven insights.”

Stellar, who in 2020 closed a Series A funding round co-led by S3 Ventures and Brick & Mortar Ventures, continues to invest in strengthening the executive and leadership teams. Mr. Casanova joins the new Head of People, Bart Wilburn, appointed in July of this year. In 2018, the company was recognized by the Dallas Business Journal as one of the best medium-sized companies to work for in North Texas.

For more information about Stellar, please visit mystellar.com.

About Stellar

Founded in 2016, Stellar is a technology-driven marketplace that enables property managers and contractors to successfully resolve home maintenance issues, giving residents peace of mind. The company serves 10 of the 11 largest SFR operators across 150,000+ properties, has created work for 8,000+ contractors, and has resolved 200,000+ issues for residents and property managers alike. Stellar uses technology to make the maintenance experience seamless, simple, and scalable. Work is completed with integrity and heart, and quality is guaranteed. Learn more at mystellar.com.

