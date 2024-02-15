stc Group’s Jawwy Launches Improved Digital Experience for Customers, Powered by MATRIXX Software and Celfocus

Jawwy is poised to become benchmark architecture for the wider stc Group ecosystem





FOSTER CITY, Calif., LISBON, Portugal & RIYADH, Saudi Arabia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—MATRIXX Software, a global leader in 5G and digital monetization solutions, European system integrator Celfocus and Qeema, a leading ICT solutions provider and system integrator, today announced the launch of the reinvented digital experience for Jawwy, an all-digital brand from stc Group. Jawwy aims to significantly improve the customer experience, reduce time to market for new services and reduce overall customer costs through its new unified tech stack for lifecycle management.

Using the new Jawwy 2.0 app configured in partnership with MATRIXX and Celfocus, customers can pay off their balance, gift data and minutes to friends, customize or change their plans, instantly receive an eSIM upon order and share plans across devices. MATRIXX’s digital monetization platform supports Jawwy’s flexibility, while Celfocus served as the system integrator and provided its robust microservices solution to enable a seamless end-to-end digital customer experience.

“Our technology partners, MATRIXX Software and Celfocus, have been invaluable in helping us bring the new Jawwy platform to life. This new Jawwy platform serves as a beacon for the broader stc digital transformation that’s already underway,” said Ali Alharbi, Head of Jawwy Technology.

Jawwy is a subsidiary of stc Group, a digital transformation engine and the leading digital service provider in Saudi Arabia. stc Group launched Jawwy as a digital-first brand and engaged MATRIXX Software and Celfocus in 2020 to overhaul its tech stack. The new platform represents the largest change to Jawwy’s technological architecture since its launch.

“Mobile customers want more transparency and control over how their plans are managed and what their plans include, and MATRIXX’s digital monetization solution is built to support that in a scalable, flexible way,” said Marc Price, CTO at MATRIXX.

Mohamed Shatla, Celfocus’s Executive and Business Development Director for Middle East, said, “Our longstanding partnership with Jawwy shows that embracing digital transformation and moving beyond legacy architecture offers benefits not just in customer experience, but the company as a whole.”

New Jawwy subscribers will immediately join the new platform, while current subscribers will be migrated over in the coming weeks.

About MATRIXX Software

MATRIXX Software delivers a modern converged charging and digital monetization solution proven at scale. Global operators like Telefónica and Telstra, IoT providers like Tata Communications and network-as-a-service (NaaS) providers like DISH rely on the platform to overcome the limitations of traditional Business Support Systems (BSS). With MATRIXX, service providers can rapidly configure, deploy and monetize personalized, innovative offerings. Its cloud native platform delivers accurate, real-time information that improves customer engagement. MATRIXX enables commercial innovation and real-time customer experiences that drive revenue and growth opportunities across multiple markets.

For more information, please visit www.matrixx.com

About Celfocus

Celfocus is a European high-tech system integrator providing professional services focused on the analytics & cognitive domains. The company helps clients undergo their business evolution, providing technological solutions to extract value from data through digital transformation. Services include Automation and Intelligent Assurance in Autonomous Networks, B2B2X Business Services, Data Monetisation, and Hyper-Personalisation customer experiences.

For more information, please visit www.celfocus.com

About Qeema

Qeema Consultancy and Technology Services, a leading IT and Telecom Solutions provider, excels in transformative expertise for diverse industries. Navigating partners from Conceptual Planning to Final Delivery, Qeema ensures excellence within set time frames and budgets. With a strategic focus on Digital Transformation, Telecom BSS/OSS, Big Data and Data Management, IoT, and more, Qeema seamlessly supports clients, delivering tailored solutions to meet their unique needs and challenges.

For more information, please visit www.qeema.net

About stc Group

stc Group is the digital transformation engine in the region, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitisation process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Middle and North Africa region and Europe.

For more information, please visit www.stc.com

Contacts

MATRIXX Software

Songue PR for MATRIXX Software



mediainquiry@matrixx.com