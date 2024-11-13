Stay Protected This Holiday Season with Fraud-Fighting Gifts from ClearSale

Join the fight against holiday fraud and unlock exclusive resources daily to safeguard your business

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CNPfraud–As Black Friday and Cyber Monday approach, online businesses are gearing up for peak sales – and the heightened risk of fraud that comes with it. Delivering the gift of essential tools and insights to outsmart fraudsters this holiday season, global business intelligence and risk prevention provider, ClearSale (http://clear.sale), is proud to announce its 5 Days of Fraud-Fighting Gifts.





For 5 days starting directly after signup, ClearSale will release a new fraud prevention resource each day, from practical checklists and expert insights to surprise gifts, equipping businesses with strategies to thrive during the busiest season of the year. In addition to these valuable daily resources, participants will have the chance to win exclusive rewards, including a $5,000 business growth package that will elevate their brand’s reach and attract thousands of new customers.

​​The holiday rush is coming, don’t let fraudsters steal your profits! Sign up today and ensure a safe, successful holiday season for your business. Limited spots are available, and the countdown has begun: https://offer.clear.sale/5-days-of-fraud-gifts

“At ClearSale, we know that fraud prevention is a critical part of preparing for peak season,” said Sarah Zilenovski, CMO at ClearSale. “With our 5 Days of Fraud-Fighting Gifts, we’re excited to share tips and tools that help businesses protect customers and mitigate risk. We’re committed to empowering our partners to navigate this season safely so that they can make the most of every transaction.”

Kick off the season confidently by joining our 5 Days of Fraud-Fighting Gifts. Each gift offers actionable tips to reduce chargebacks, improve approval rates, and stay one step ahead of cybercriminals.

To learn more, visit ClearSale’s website.

About ClearSale

ClearSale (B3: CLSA3) offers the most complete ecommerce fraud protection, combining cutting-edge statistical technology with the world’s largest team of specialized fraud analysts for a balanced, comprehensive, real-world approach. Trusted by over 6,000 customers worldwide and touting a 99% retention rate, ClearSale is the first company to offer chargeback guarantees and the largest company focused on global card-not-present fraud prevention. ClearSale helps businesses prevent fraudulent chargebacks without interfering with the online shopping experience. As a result, clients can sell more, safely, even in dynamic or challenging international markets. Visit Clear.Sale for more information, follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter @ClearSaleUS.

Contacts

PRESS CONTACT



Bonnie Moss



Moss Networks



bonnie@mossnetworks.com

818-995-8127