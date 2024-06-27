Stay Powered Anywhere with the Award-Winning Yard Force 21W & 13000mAh Solar Charger – Now Available on Amazon

KENNESAW, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yard Force, a renowned leader in innovative outdoor tools, proudly presents the 21W & 13000mAh Solar Charger, the ultimate portable power solution for all your devices. This exceptional solar charger, a 2023 Red Dot Design Award winner, is now available on Amazon, ready to keep frequent travelers powered up on their adventures with unmatched efficiency and convenience.

Award-Winning Design for the Modern Traveler

The Yard Force LX PB21 Solar Charger has garnered the prestigious 2023 Red Dot Design Award, a testament to its superior design and functionality. Additionally, it has been featured in Bounce Magazine’s list of ‘Music Festival Must-haves!’ Its compact and lightweight design makes it perfect for harnessing the sun’s energy while easily fitting into your backpack or travel gear.

Top-Quality Solar Cells for Fast Charging on the Go

Equipped with high-converting monocrystalline cells from a well-known brand, the Yard Force 21W Solar Charger achieves an impressive 23.4% conversion rate. This ensures that your devices charge quickly and efficiently, even in less-than-ideal sunlight conditions. Whether you’re on a long trek, camping in the wilderness, or exploring a new city, stay connected with reliable solar power.

Versatile Charging for All Your Devices

The Yard Force LX PB21 Solar Charger offers versatile charging options with its USB-A and USB-C ports, built-in 3-in-1 charging cable, and QC3.0 USB-A max 18W and PD 2.0 USB-C max 18W outputs. Charge your smartphones, tablets, cameras, and more with ease, no matter where your travels take you.

Powerful 13000mAh Battery for Extended Use

This solar charger boasts a 13000mAh battery, providing ample power to keep your devices running. With enough capacity to top up an iPhone 15 three times, a Samsung S22 twice, or AirPods Pro 13 times, you’ll have all the power you need for extended trips without worrying about finding an outlet.

Rapid Recharging for Maximum Convenience

The Yard Force Solar Charger is the fastest-charging solar power bank on the market. It takes only 6 to 10 hours to fully recharge the 13000mAh battery in good sunshine conditions, compared to the 4 days required by other solar power banks. Get back to your adventures quickly with minimal downtime.

Commitment to Quality with a 2-Year Warranty

At Yard Force, customer satisfaction is our top priority. The LX PB21 Solar Charger comes with a 2-year warranty, providing you with peace of mind and confidence in your purchase. If you encounter any issues within the warranty period, our dedicated support team is here to help, responding to your needs within 24 hours.

Availability

The Yard Force 21W & 13000mAh Solar Charger is available now on [Amazon](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B5Z8C3D5). Don’t miss out on this award-winning, top-quality solar charger that will power your devices and adventures with ease.

For more information, please visit Yard Force USA [www.yardforceusa.com].

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:

Name: Yinlu Lin



Email: carl@yardforce.eu

Tel: +86-25-58638031