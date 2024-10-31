Stay in the Game! Member Districts Show Progress Keeping Students in School

Stay in the Game! Attendance Network collectively reduced chronic absenteeism at twice the overall state rate.





COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ohio faces a chronic absenteeism crisis. While the latest data shows progress, school districts in the Stay in the Game! Attendance Network cut chronic absenteeism twice as fast as the state average. Chronic absenteeism is defined as missing more than 10% of class time or 18 days.

Stay in the Game! Attendance Network districts achieved a 2.9% decrease in chronic absenteeism during the 2023/24 school year, and 5.2% reduction the previous year. Statewide, chronic absenteeism is 25.6%, having declined by 1.2% and 3.4% over the past two years, respectively. These results were updated by the Ohio Department of Education & Workforce in September 2024. Ohio is committed to cutting chronic absenteeism in half over the next five years.

This marks the second consecutive year Stay in the Game! Attendance Network member districts outperformed the state average, with some districts achieving as much as a 10% reduction in chronic absenteeism rates.

“Attendance is the foundation of student success,” said Wes Hall, Senior Vice President of Philanthropy and Education at Battelle. “Thanks to the State of Ohio’s strong support and other partners, these schools are making critical progress in helping students stay in school and develop into Ohio’s future leaders.”

The Stay in the Game! Attendance Network is managed by Battelle. The network was founded in 2019 by the Cleveland Browns Foundation, the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce, and Harvard’s Proving Ground.

“While Ohio is making progress on chronic absenteeism, there is so much more work to do,” said Renee Harvey, Vice President of the Cleveland Browns Foundation.

Ohio school districts can join the Stay in the Game! Attendance Network for support in decreasing chronic absenteeism. Different levels of incentives and commitments are available. School leaders can learn more at https://stayinthegame.org/ and complete an interest form.

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At most major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health, and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. Battelle Education manages the Stay in the Game! Network. For more information visit https://www.battelle.org/

About Stay in the Game! Attendance Network

Launched in 2019 by the Cleveland Browns Foundation, Ohio Department of Education and Workforce and Harvard’s Proving Ground, and managed by Battelle, the Stay in the Game! Attendance Network works together to campaign, connect, and convene with experts and supporters to increase attendance in Ohio. The Stay in the Game! Attendance Network supports 149 districts and over 450,000 students during the 2024-2025 school year through localized, data-informed attendance campaigns aimed at raising awareness of the importance of school attendance as a foundation for student success and identifying barriers to attendance.

Contacts

For more information contact Katy Delaney at (614) 424-7208 or delaneyk@battelle.org or contact T.R. Massey at (614) 424-5544 or at masseytr@battelle.org.

For more information about the Stay in the Game! Attendance Network please contact us at info@stayinthegame.org or visit our website at www.stayinthegame.org.