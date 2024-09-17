STAUFFER Launches Redesigned Website for Better Client Engagement

Enhancing Accessibility and Showcasing Our Digital Expertise





LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–STAUFFER, a leading provider of complex digital solutions and elevated design work, has today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website. This new online presence reflects STAUFFER’s commitment to providing creative and technical ingenuity, shaping a future where digital solutions drive extraordinary achievements.

The new website offers visitors an engaging experience, with a modern design that reflects STAUFFER’s vision and mission. The site showcases the company’s innovative projects, services, and thought leadership, making it easier for clients and partners to navigate and find information.

“Our new website embodies STAUFFER’s dedication to advancing digital innovation and design excellence,” said Chris Stauffer, CEO of STAUFFER. “We’ve always been known for leveraging the latest, high-performance tools like Builder.io and React to deliver outstanding results. Now, we’ve expanded our expertise to include exceptional design and strategic services. Our new site reflects this growth and our enhanced capability to serve our clients better.”

Key Features of the New Website

User-Centric Design: The redesigned website features a clean, intuitive layout that enhances user experience, making it easier to access information about STAUFFER’s services, case studies, and team.

The redesigned website features a clean, intuitive layout that enhances user experience, making it easier to access information about STAUFFER’s services, case studies, and team. Mobile Optimization: Recognizing the importance of mobile accessibility, the new website is fully optimized for smartphones and tablets, ensuring a seamless experience across all devices.

Recognizing the importance of mobile accessibility, the new website is fully optimized for smartphones and tablets, ensuring a seamless experience across all devices. Comprehensive Service Overview: Detailed descriptions of STAUFFER’s full range of services, including digital strategy, web development, and creative design, are now easily accessible to prospective clients.

Detailed descriptions of STAUFFER’s full range of services, including digital strategy, web development, and creative design, are now easily accessible to prospective clients. Headless Architecture: Leveraging a headless architecture, the website ensures optimal flexibility and scalability, providing a seamless and fast user experience across platforms. This approach reflects the same solutions we recommend to our clients.

Leveraging a headless architecture, the website ensures optimal flexibility and scalability, providing a seamless and fast user experience across platforms. This approach reflects the same solutions we recommend to our clients. Enhanced Content: Visitors will find a wealth of updated content, including blog posts, whitepapers, and resources that highlight STAUFFER’s expertise in digital solutions and creative design.

With this launch, STAUFFER continues to demonstrate its leadership in the industry, providing solutions that are both creative and technically sound. The company invites you to explore the new website and discover how STAUFFER is shaping the future of digital solutions and design.

For more information, visit www.stauffer.com.

About STAUFFER

STAUFFER is evolving, providing complex digital solutions and elevated design work. Our mission is to provide creative and technical ingenuity, shaping a future where digital solutions drive extraordinary achievements. Through leadership, vision, and execution, STAUFFER delivers proven solutions, embracing a dual identity as a digital and creative agency. More information is available at www.stauffer.com.

Contacts

Cherise Williamson, marketing@stauffer.com