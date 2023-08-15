Status Labs recognized as ‘Masters of Online Reputation’ with prestigious Netty Award

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Status Labs, the premier digital reputation management firm, has been recognized for its outstanding work by the Netty Awards as the winner of the 2023 “Masters of Online Reputation” award.





“The Masters of Online Reputation: How Status Labs is Leading the Way in Shaping Digital Success for Brands and Individuals” honors Status Labs’ industry-leading strategies for optimizing the online reputations of Fortune 500 companies, multibillion-dollar startups, and high-profile figures worldwide. For over a decade, Status Labs has been a trusted partner of more than 1,300 organizations and individuals in over 40 countries, leveraging a unique blend of innovative tactics and proprietary technology to help clients take control of their digital identities.

The Netty Awards celebrate achievements in the digital landscape, honoring top companies and leaders across more than 100 distinct categories. It sets a benchmark for excellence and is a testament to the creativity, innovation, and technical prowess demonstrated by the winners. Netty Awards recipients are selected based on a number of factors including creativity, technical proficiency, innovation, and overall excellence in the respective field.

“As early pioneers in the reputation management space, it’s an honor to be recognized for our dedication and success developing a unique and cutting-edge model that has served so many companies and people over more than a decade,” said Darius Fisher, co-founder and CEO of Status Labs. “As we celebrate this achievement, I want to thank every one of our team members, partners, and clients around the world that have played a critical role in helping us define this category of service. We look forward to continuing to innovate and grow.”

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Status Labs continues to expand its global footprint with satellite offices in New York City, Miami, Los Angeles, London, and Hamburg.

Since its launch in 2012, the company has been featured in publications such as the New York Times, New York Post, U.S. News & World Report, The Daily Beast, and more. In 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 Status Labs was among Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the United States.

About Status Labs

Status Labs is the industry leader in online reputation management. Founded in 2012, Status Labs helps companies, individuals, and institutions improve their online reputations through expert digital consulting, SEO, media relations strategy, and technology. To learn more about Status Labs, visit https://statuslabs.com/.

