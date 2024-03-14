SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The developer tool industry has long been dominated by a few incumbent players. From point solutions like Amplitude and LaunchDarkly to dominant players like Google and Microsoft, developers have had a limited set of expensive options to choose from.









Now, a new startup is trying to change that. In a bold move, Statsig is making a big commitment to cut customers’ bills, and reduce prices for basic development tools. In the process, they hope to reduce prices across the industry – making core tools available to anyone.

Their stated commitment: they’ll cut any current LaunchDarkly customer’s bill by 50%. This initiative marks a turning point for companies who have long felt underserved by the market’s current offerings, particularly those controlled by long-time incumbent LaunchDarkly.

For years, the feature management and experimentation sector has been dominated by a few key players, leaving little room for flexibility or budget adjustments, especially for the smaller entities in the tech world. Statsig is challenging this status quo, and supports those rooting for the underdogs, empowering engineers, product managers, and development teams with more accessible, equally powerful alternatives.

“The current players have controlled the market, and the market price, for too long,” said Vijaye Raji, CEO of Statsig. “It’s time for a change, and Statsig is taking a stand against seat-based pricing. Engineers and product builders deserve options that don’t only fit their technical requirements, but also their budgets. At Statsig, we’re committed to providing scalable, budget-friendly options to ensure all companies, regardless of size, have the opportunity to innovate and grow.”

Statsig’s new initiative is not just about reducing costs; it’s about opening up a world of possibilities for those who previously felt locked out of the advanced experimentation landscape. By offering a more affordable, yet equally robust platform, Statsig aims to level the playing field, allowing smaller companies to compete with industry giants in a meaningful way. Statsig plans to offer additional tools to those customers, including product analytics, visual web editors, session replay, and more.

When asked why the underdog platforms are on the rise, a Sr. Director of Engineering Platform stated, “Before we went to Statsig, we were using one of the big guys for feature flags. However, they had limitations in its experimentation capabilities, and historically, they were slow to introduce additional features.” However, the smaller, speedier options like Statsig are happy to keep pace with companies, putting leading product building platforms in a race for the top spot.

Statsig’s dedication to democratizing the tools of big tech for all has not gone unnoticed by companies big and small. “Before Statsig, we were doing a lot of manual, ad-hoc work, limited to basic feature flagging. There was a lot of shoulder shrugging and muddied analysis of outcomes,” says Parafin’s Data Science Lead, Brook Taylor. “Parafin’s first Statsig experiment produced an 18% increase in loan origination, therefore helping us capture more revenue.”

Product builders rooting for the underdog comes at a critical time, as more and more companies seek to innovate rapidly in response to shifting market demands. With Statsig, product teams can implement new ideas, gather actionable insights, and iterate with speed and precision—without the financial strain typically associated with high-end feature management services.

“We’re not just offering an alternative; we’re setting a new standard,” Raji added. “Our platform is built by engineers, for engineers. We understand the challenges and constraints that product teams face, we believe your features should be gated, not your team.”

This is one of the many bold moves by Statsig, including offering free feature flags for all, as well as taking over the San Francisco skyline. Over time, Statsig aims to create a single data platform that combines all major product data tools. While they haven’t issued bold commitments around experimentation or product analytics, Statsig is already the lowest cost option for both solutions.

Statsig is inviting product builders and engineers to experience the difference firsthand in their forever-free edition that doesn’t stop at feature flags. Their platform scales with you; Statsig doesn’t charge for seats, they offer world-class experimentation, and integrated product analytics. See how they stack up.

