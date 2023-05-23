Statement Regarding Virgin Orbit

LONG BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (the “Company” or “Virgin Orbit”), a responsive space launch provider, announced today that, following a comprehensive sale process and competitive auction conducted under the United States Bankruptcy Code, the Company will sell its assets to four winning bidders and will cease operations.

The following is a statement from the Company:

“Throughout its history, Virgin Orbit has been at the forefront of innovation and has made substantial contributions to the field of commercial rocket launch with its LauncherOne air launch platform. The Company’s cutting-edge technology, unmatched expertise, and commitment to excellence have propelled it to the vanguard of an emerging commercial launch industry.

“As Virgin Orbit embarks on this path, the management and employees would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all stakeholders, including customers, partners, investors, and employees, for their support and dedication over the years. It is through their collective efforts that the Company has been able to achieve significant milestones and make lasting contributions to the advancement of satellite launch in the United States and the United Kingdom.

“Virgin Orbit’s legacy in the space industry will forever be remembered. Its groundbreaking technologies, relentless pursuit of excellence, and unwavering commitment to advancing the frontiers of air launch have left an indelible mark on the industry.”

The transactions are subject to approval by the Court and certain other customary closing conditions. A hearing to seek Court approval is scheduled for May 24, 2023 with the transactions expected to close shortly thereafter.

As previously announced, on April 4, 2023, the Company and its U.S.-based subsidiaries filed a voluntary proceeding under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code (“Chapter 11”) in the United States Bankruptcy Court in the District of Delaware in order to effectuate a sale of the business. The combined total proceeds were determined by a rigorous and competitive auction which maximizes value for the estate and minimizes the remaining duration of the Company’s restructuring.

For more information about Virgin Orbit’s Chapter 11 case, please visit https://cases.ra.kroll.com/virginorbit/ or contact Kroll, the Company’s noticing and claims agent, at +1 833-570-5269 (Toll Free), +1 646-440-4773 (International) or by e-mail at VirginOrbitInfo@ra.kroll.com.

Virgin Orbit is represented by Latham & Watkins as restructuring counsel, Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, LLP as local restructuring counsel, Alvarez & Marsal as restructuring advisor, and Ducera as investment banker. Virgin Group is represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell as restructuring counsel, Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell as local restructuring counsel, and FTI Consulting as financial advisor.

About Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. operates one of the most flexible and responsive space launch systems ever built. Founded by Sir Richard Branson in 2017, the Company began commercial service in 2021, and has already delivered commercial, civil, national security, and international satellites into orbit. Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne rockets are designed and manufactured in Long Beach, California, and are air-launched from a modified 747-400 carrier aircraft that allows Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. to operate from locations all over the world in order to best serve each customer’s needs. Learn more at www.virginorbit.com and visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @virginorbit, and on Instagram @virgin.orbit.

Cautionary Statements Related to Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the outcome and timing of any sale transaction, or if a transaction will occur at all, the potential for the Company to continue as an integrated enterprise and the Company’s expectations regarding integration of its next rocket and the timing of launch. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the timing and outcome of the Company’s current proceedings (the “Chapter 11 Cases”) under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code (“Chapter 11”) and the Company’s filing for relief under Chapter 11; the impact of the Termination and Debrand Agreement, dated April 2, 2023, with Virgin Enterprises Limited on the Company’s business; as well as the factors, risks and uncertainties included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, as well as in the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including but not limited to the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2023 to be filed with the SEC, and accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Information section of the Company’s website at www.virginorbit.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Virgin Orbit assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Additionally, the Company cautions that trading in the Company’s common stock and warrants during the pendency of the Chapter 11 Cases is highly speculative and poses substantial risks. Trading prices for the Company’s common stock and warrants may bear little or no relationship to the actual recovery, if any, by holders of the Company’s securities in the Chapter 11 Cases. Accordingly, the Company urges extreme caution with respect to existing and future investments in its common stock and warrants.

Contacts

Media Inquiries

Virgin Orbit



Alison Patch, Senior Director of Communications (US)



+1 949 616 2504



Alison.patch@virginorbit.com