Statement From OVMK Asset Management Netherlands Regarding the Recent Publications on THG Plc

GOUDA, Netherlands–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ophorst van Marwijk Kooy Vermogensbeheer N.V. (Hence: OVMK) has taken note of the press release issued by Kelso Group Holdings Plc yesterday and read the article published in The Times (published December 7th, 2023). OVMK has been a shareholder in THG Plc since December 2021 and currently owns close to 2% of the outstanding shares.

We admire the way THG Plc has evolved since the company was founded. All three underlying divisions are high-quality players in their individual niche markets and excellently positioned for further growth. We are, however, disappointed by the significant structural undervaluation of the company’s shares on the stock exchange, despite the improvements made to both the structure of the three separate entities and corporate governance. We therefore agree that this is the right time to unlock value by examining the strategic options for each of the company’s three business units to maximize value for all shareholders.

OVMK Asset Management Netherlands

Ophorst van Marwijk Kooy is a Dutch based Value Investment firm founded in 2009

For further information please contact: info@ovmk.nl

