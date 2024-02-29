State of South Carolina Department of Education Selects YuJa Video Platform for Statewide Deployment

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–YuJa, Inc. announces that after a rigorous RFP process, the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to serve its VirtualSC program, the state virtual school program. The Video Platform will replace the Department’s former video hosting solution with a more robust, all-in-one video content management system.





The SCDE was seeking a user-friendly, demand-driven, scalable, and cloud-based multimedia video hosting and delivery platform to serve course videos, public videos, and other embedded videos. The RFP outlined that the solution must seamlessly embed into Moodle courses hosted through OpenLMS, its learning management system, include a video portal, and have the ability to embed videos on external websites. The Department also requires that support staff be available 24/7 to assist with technical issues, maintenance, upgrades and support without disruption to the system.

YuJa’s Enterprise Video Platform will provide the system with robust learning tools that facilitate the creation of engaging multimedia content. In addition, it will enable VirtualSC to enhance teaching and learning with capabilities like lecture capture, auto captioning, video quizzing, and through embedding videos directly into OpenLMS. Other built-in tools within YuJa, such as automated production, processing, publishing and managing of video content, all help streamline workflows and enable course designers and instructors to create engaging learning experiences.

“Organizational leaders were impressed with YuJa’s ability to not only meet expectations, but to exceed them, providing the opportunity to future-proof the organization with a scalable, all-in-one Video Platform that will benefit students and instructors statewide,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Office at YuJa, Inc. “We’re pleased to help SCDE transition to the Video Platform and for instructors to see the broad capabilities it offers.”

ABOUT THE SOUTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION AND VIRTUALSC

The South Carolina Department of Education is led by State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver. The Department is committed to excellence in public education throughout the state of South Carolina. The mission of the South Carolina Department of Education is to provide leadership and support so that all public education students graduate prepared for success.

VirtualSC was established to provide South Carolina students with flexible and rigorous online learning opportunities that will help them acquire the knowledge, skills and characteristics necessary for college and career readiness. As a supplemental program, VirtualSC works with diploma-granting public, private, and home schools to provide online courses for high school credit.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

Contacts

Hannah Johnson



1-888-257-2278