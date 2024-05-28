Startup of World’s First Stand-Alone Alkylation Complex Complete at Next Wave Energy

Promise of superior alkylate translates to a smaller carbon footprint









ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Next Wave Energy Partners, LP (Next Wave), a leading force in energy solutions with a focus on petrochemicals, fuels and renewables value chains, selected Elessent Clean Technologies, Inc. (Elessent) in 2019 to provide STRATCO® alkylation technology at the world’s first stand-alone alkylation complex. Situated in the heart of the Houston Ship Channel in Pasadena, Texas, this groundbreaking facility is revolutionizing the production of superior alkylate, boasting the capability to produce 96.0 road octane (98+ Research Octane Number), 3.5 psia Reid vapor pressure, and a sulfur content of ≤5 parts per million.

The complex operates as an ethylene-to-alkylate facility, eliminating the need for crude oil and significantly reducing carbon intensity compared to traditional methods. By utilizing STRATCO® technology, the alkylation complex promises outstanding environmental benefits, ensuring compliance with stringent regulations while maintaining exceptional performance standards. Following its startup at the end of 2023, the STRATCO® unit surpassed all performance tests, solidifying its position as a game-changer in the field of alkylate production.

“We are immensely proud to announce our part in the launch of this groundbreaking alkylation complex. Collaborating closely with the Next Wave team over the past decade has been an honor. As we forge ahead, we eagerly anticipate further collaboration, aiding Next Wave in expanding horizons and diversifying feedstocks, all while relentlessly pushing the boundaries of industry norms,” said Eli Ben-Shoshan, CEO, Elessent Clean Technologies.

Michael Bloesch, President and CEO of Next Wave, commented, “We were able to quickly pass all performance tests, and the capabilities of the alkylation unit, driven by the STRATCO® alkylation technology, have exceeded our expectations. Elessent’s team didn’t simply provide technology for this effort; rather they have served as trusted advisors providing insight, support, and guidance since the inception of our project. We appreciate their assistance in optimizing and elevating the capabilities of this facility, especially as we now look towards expansion.”

The collaboration between Next Wave and Elessent Clean Technologies underscores a shared commitment to innovation, sustainability, and excellence in the energy sector. As the world’s demand for cleaner, more efficient energy solutions continues to grow, this partnership sets a new standard for industry-leading practices.

The STRATCO® alkylation technology is a sulfuric acid-catalyzed process that converts olefins (propylene, butylene and amylene) into high-value, branched components called alkylate. Alkylate is known for its superior blending properties and is a key component for clean gasoline. The STRATCO® alkylation technology helps refiners safely produce cleaner-burning gasoline with high octane, low Reid vapor pressure, low sulfur, zero aromatics and zero olefins. Licensed and marketed by Elessent Clean Technologies, the STRATCO® alkylation technology is the world-leading alkylation technology with more than 100 licensed units worldwide and more than 915,000 bpsd (35,800 kmta) of installed capacity. Elessent is committed to alkylation research and has extensive experience in assisting refiners with alkylation research, design, start-ups, test runs, troubleshooting, optimization, revamps, expansions, analytical testing, operator training, turnarounds and HAZOP studies. STRATCO.ElessentCT.com.

About Elessent Clean Technologies

Elessent Clean Technologies is a leading source of solutions for decarbonizing the industrial manufacturing sector and transitioning the industry to a sustainable future. Our clean technology solutions minimize environmental impact and optimize productivity while remaining cost competitive. As a responsible supplier and partner to the metal, fertilizer, chemical, petrochemical and oil refining industries, our technology portfolio includes MECS® sulfuric acid production, STRATCO® alkylation, BELCO® gas cleaning and IsoTherming® hydroprocessing. Offering critical process equipment, products, technology and services, we are dedicated to helping our customers produce high-quality, cleaner products for the world. Learn more at www.ElessentCT.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Elessent Clean Technologies, the Elessent Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of Elessent Clean Technologies Inc. unless otherwise noted.

