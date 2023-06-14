STARTUP AUTOBAHN EXPO2023 Showcases Over 30 Pilot Collaborations

Tech expertise of Silicon Valley meets the best of German engineering

Annual EXPO Kicks-off on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Stuttgart, Germany

STUTTGART, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–38 startups will present their pilot collaborations with corporate partners of the open innovation platform STARTUP AUTOBAHN powered by Plug and Play at the annual EXPO on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Stuttgart. The pilot projects, implementations, and solutions in the fields of mobility, production, enterprise, and sustainability will be showcased to more than 1,000 in-person guests, including board members and C-Level executives from the leading automotive companies, entrepreneurs, political decision-makers, investors, and tech experts.

STARTUP AUTOBAHN powered by Plug and Play is the innovation platform that unites the unrivaled tech expertise of Silicon Valley and the best of German engineering. Just like the German highway — the “Autobahn” — the only one in the world without a speed limit, STARTUP AUTOBAHN accelerates connections between industry corporations and innovative startups. The results of these collaborations are showcased at EXPO, an invite-only conference showcasing technologies of the future and exposing the power of corporate-startup innovation.

This year’s EXPO2023 will gather over 1,000 guests at Wagenhallen in Stuttgart. Inspired by the motto “Piloting the Future”, the event’s agenda has been carefully curated to address the most pressing challenges of the mobility industry: Transition to E-Mobility, Circular Economy, Heavy Duty Mobility, Solutions in the Semiconductor Industry, Interior Concepts of the Future, Perspectives on Sustainability such as Battery Management, Sustainable Materials, and more. The agenda includes inspiring keynote speeches by board members, industry leaders, and public officials, panel discussions, expert roundtables, innovation walks, startup pitches, an exclusive demo of selected pilot projects, and several side events.

The speaker lineup features the most influential voices of innovation in mobility and those at the forefront of the automotive industry represented by Porsche AG, Mercedes-Benz AG, Geo Automotive Google, Bosch Mobility, Plug and Play Tech Center, NXP® Semiconductors, DXC Technology, Togg, 1KOMMA5°, Bridgestone Mobility Solutions and the Ministries of Transport and Economic Affairs, Labour and Tourism Baden-Württemberg.

FULL TEXT Press Release at:

https://expo2023.pnptc.events/media/STARTUP_AUTOBAHN_EXPO2023_Press_Release_ENG.pdf

At EXPO2023, STARTUP AUTOBAHN will present the Plug and Play Global Innovation Award, the Plug and Play Cross Collaboration Award, and the Plug and Play Sustainability Award.

More about EXPO2023: https://expo2023.pnptc.events

About STARTUP AUTOBAHN powered by Plug and Play: www.startup-autobahn.com

Contacts

Julia Schimpf



j.schimpf@pnptc.com