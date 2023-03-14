Startpage Bolsters Private Search Results with New Product Enhancements and Integrations

Startpage announces several enhanced search features along with new partnerships to make privacy easy and accessible to anyone.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Startpage, a private search engine that doesn’t track, target, or collect personal data, today announced they are rolling out an enhanced search experience and new integrations.

Startpage’s latest enhancements include private local in-map results, knowledge panels and instant answers, providing users with a more intuitive search experience while also prioritizing user privacy. They also feature what every user wants, fewer ads.

Search results now incorporate information from a host of new partners, including Microsoft Bing, MapQuest, HERE Technologies, Tomorrow.io, and Search Expander. Startpage collaborated closely with partners to develop custom implementations that align with the platform’s unique privacy commitment.

In working with Microsoft, Startpage is now incorporating Microsoft Bing search results and ads within some results pages, using a custom-built private search solution developed by the two companies over the course of the past two years.

“We’re making online privacy easy and accessible to anyone,” said Startpage General Manager Alexandra Kubiak. “These exciting search enhancements will better help people find the information they need quickly and without losing Startpage’s protection.”

These search advancements and features are being rolled out to users on the private search engine now and will soon be available on Startpage’s upcoming app. For more information about the update visit their blog Startpage enhanced search.

About Startpage

Startpage is a global privacy technology company built around the principle of always putting privacy first. Our suite of easy-to-use privacy products helps anyone around the world to protect their personal data online. We are known as the pioneers of private search, responsible for creating one of the world’s first and most private search engines in 2006. Since then we have continued to build out our product offering to make privacy accessible to everyone.

Startpage is owned by a Dutch company which is operated from its headquarters in The Hague, the Netherlands, and is a part of System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST), a publicly traded company based in the United States.

About System1

System1 combines best-in-class technology & data science to operate its advanced Responsive Acquisition Marketing Platform (RAMP). System1’s RAMP is omnichannel and omnivertical, and built for a privacy-centric world. RAMP enables the building of powerful brands across multiple consumer verticals, the development & growth of a suite of privacy-focused products, and the delivery of high-intent customers to advertising partners. For more information, visit www.system1.com.

