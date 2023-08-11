Startek Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

– Reduced Outstanding Debt by Nearly 60% Over Last Six Months –
– Sustained Margins Despite Lower Revenue –
DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) (“Startek” or the “Company”), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, is reporting financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. As a result of current and planned divestitures, the Company has classified Middle East and Argentina operations as ‘Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations’. Accordingly net revenue, gross profit, gross margin, SG&A expenses and adjusted EBITDA are reported for the continuing operations and net income, EPS, adjusted net income/(loss) and adjusted EPS are reported after consolidating continuing and discontinued operations.
Second Quarter 2023 Financial Summary ($ in millions, excl. margin items)
|
|
|
Q2 2023
|
|
|
Q2 2022
|
|
|
Change
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
91.20
|
|
|
|
96.15
|
|
|
|
(5.15)%
|
|
Gross Profit
|
|
|
11.66
|
|
|
|
11.03
|
|
|
|
5.71%
|
|
Gross Margin
|
|
|
12.79%
|
|
|
|
11.47%
|
|
|
132bps
|
|
SG&A Expenses
|
|
|
10.80
|
|
|
|
9.85
|
|
|
|
9.64%
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA [3]
|
|
|
7.65
|
|
|
|
7.85
|
|
|
|
(2.55)%
|
|
Net Income (Loss) [1]
|
|
|
6.54
|
|
|
|
1.87
|
|
|
|
249.73%
|
|
EPS[1]
|
|
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
220%
|
|
Adjusted Net Income [2], [3]
|
|
|
1.46
|
|
|
|
6.33
|
|
|
|
(76.94)%
|
|
Adjusted EPS[2], [3]
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
0.15
|
|
|
|
(73.33)%
|
[1] Reflects net income (loss) and EPS attributable to Startek shareholders.
[2] Reflects Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS attributable to Startek shareholders.
[3] Refer to the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures.
Management Commentary
“The second quarter marked continued progress as we ramped up new client wins from the start of the year, while continuing to expand our margin profile and significantly de-lever our balance sheet,” said Bharat Rao, Global CEO of Startek. “While volatility within the broader economic environment has impacted decision-making and elongated sales cycles, our near-shore and offshore capabilities proved to be an attractive and cost-effective offering, particularly in the U.S. where we saw continued expansion. We also unveiled our new visual identity to mark the start of our next chapter as a unified brand across the globe. This is a culmination of all the tireless efforts our organization has made to strategically position the Company for the future, and we’ve been very pleased with the initial response to our new branding.
“As we move into the back-half of the year, we remain highly focused on capturing cost efficiencies from the consolidation efforts we’ve made across our digital and sales teams. Despite the difficult macro conditions, our sales team remains hard at work expanding our pipeline and developing relationships that we can capitalize on over the long-term. Our near-shore and offshore offerings have the ability to provide significant cost savings for our clients, so we’ve been making a strong marketing push to ensure Startek is under consideration when companies are evaluating their customer experience needs. We are also continuing to invest in our technology and are actively pursuing partnerships that can bolster our service offerings and better leverage cutting edge technology like artificial intelligence and automation.
“Overall, I’m very pleased with the position Startek is in today. Our mission is to offer a best-in-class customer experience to our clients. We remain committed to keeping this idea at the forefront of everything we do and ensuring we remain relevant with our technology offerings. With much of the noise from our strategic events now behind us, we look forward to directing our core focus on expanding our reach, growing our client count and delivering profitable growth to our shareholders.”
Second Quarter 2023 Financial Summary
Net Revenue in the second quarter was $91.20 million compared to $96.15 million in the year-ago quarter. The decrease was primarily due to volume declines across most of the Company’s international footprint, partially offset by an increase in the Americas region with the addition of new clients and increased momentum with existing clients. On a constant currency basis, Revenue decreased 1.35% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Gross profit in the second quarter increased by 5.71% to $11.66 million compared to $11.03 million in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin improved 132 basis points to 12.79% compared to 11.47% in the year-ago quarter. The improvement in gross profit and gross margin is primarily attributable to lower employee costs resulting from a higher portion of service delivered near-shore and offshore, along with proactive pricing adjustments to account for the inflationary environment.
Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses in the second quarter increased to $10.80 million compared to $9.85 million in the year-ago quarter. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A increased to 11.84% compared to 10.24% in the year-ago quarter. The increase is primarily due to the aforementioned lower revenue base, along with investments in sales and marketing and an increase in travel costs.
Adjusted EBITDA* in the second quarter was $7.65 million compared to $7.85 million in the year-ago quarter. The decrease is primarily attributable to the aforementioned decline in net revenue, as well as currency exchange losses during the period.
Net income (loss) attributable to Startek shareholders in the second quarter was $6.54 million or $0.16 per share, compared to a net income of $1.87 million or $0.05 per share in the year-ago quarter. This represents income (loss) attributable to Startek shareholders from continuing operations of $(0.03) million in Q2 2023 and $2.45 million in Q2 2022, along with income (loss) attributable to Startek shareholders from discontinued operations of $6.57 million in Q2 2023 and $(0.58) million in Q2 2022.
Adjusted net income* in the second quarter was $1.46 million or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to an adjusted net income* of $6.33 million or $0.15 per diluted share in the year-ago quarter. This represents adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations of $1.46 million in Q2 2023 and $6.24 million in Q2 2022, along with adjusted net income (loss) from discontinued operations of $0 million in Q2 2023 and $0.09 million in Q2 2022.
On June 30, 2023, cash and restricted cash was $39.06 million[1] compared to $72.40 million as at December 31, 2022. The decrease in cash balance was driven by the utilization of $41 million in proceeds received from the Company’s divesture in CSS, to prepay debt. Total debt as at June 30, 2023, was $78.50 million compared to $175.91 million as at December 31, 2022, and net debt as at June 30, 2023, was $39.44 million[2] compared to $103.51 million as at December 31, 2022.
On April 24, 2023, the Board of Directors approved an authorization to repurchase up to $20 million of the Company’s common stock from time to time in accordance with the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission. During the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company repurchased 51,979 shares at an average cost of $2.98 per share.
*A non-GAAP measure defined below.
__________________________
[1] Cash balance excluding restricted cash as at June 30, 2023 amounted to $34.91 million as compared to $15.8 million on March 31, 2023.
[2] Net debt excluding restricted cash balance at June 30, 2023 was $43.59 million compared to $114.90 million on March 31, 2023.
About Startek
Startek is a leading global provider of technology-enabled customer experience (CX) solutions. The Company provides omnichannel CX, digital transformation, and technology services to some of the world’s leading brands. Startek is committed to impacting clients’ business outcomes by focusing on enhancing CX and digital enablement across all touch points and channels. Startek has more than 32,000 employees delivering services in 11 countries. The Company services over 145 clients across a range of industries such as banking and financial services, insurance, technology, telecoms, healthcare, travel and hospitality, consumer goods, retail and energy and utilities. To learn more, visit www.startek.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
The matters regarding the future discussed in this news release include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are intended to be identified in this document by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “outlook,” “plan,” “project,” “possible,” “potential,” “should” and similar expressions. As described below, such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Startek’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. Readers are encouraged to review risk factors and all other disclosures appearing in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 28, 2023, as well as other filings with the SEC, for further information on risks and uncertainties that could affect Startek’s business, financial condition and results of operation. Copies of these filings are available from the SEC, the Company’s website or the Company’s investor relations department. Startek assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date herein.
|
STARTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
91,197
|
|
|
|
96,147
|
|
|
|
183,286
|
|
|
|
197,239
|
|
Cost of services
|
|
|
(79,534
|
)
|
|
|
(85,113
|
)
|
|
|
(158,641
|
)
|
|
|
(172,416
|
)
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
11,663
|
|
|
|
11,034
|
|
|
|
24,645
|
|
|
|
24,823
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
(10,798
|
)
|
|
|
(9,848
|
)
|
|
|
(21,107
|
)
|
|
|
(21,809
|
)
|
Impairment (losses)/ reversals and restructuring/exit cost
|
|
|
442
|
|
|
|
(78
|
)
|
|
|
125
|
|
|
|
(73
|
)
|
Operating income (loss)
|
|
|
1,307
|
|
|
|
1,108
|
|
|
|
3,663
|
|
|
|
2,941
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share of income (loss) of equity accounted investee
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
3,833
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
3,825
|
|
Interest expense and other income (expense), net
|
|
|
(1,582
|
)
|
|
|
(1,315
|
)
|
|
|
(3,659
|
)
|
|
|
(3,045
|
)
|
Foreign exchange gains (losses), net
|
|
|
345
|
|
|
|
124
|
|
|
|
417
|
|
|
|
(100
|
)
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before tax expenses
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
3,750
|
|
|
|
421
|
|
|
|
3,621
|
|
Tax expenses
|
|
|
(101
|
)
|
|
|
(1,303
|
)
|
|
|
(1,010
|
)
|
|
|
(1,941
|
)
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax (A)
|
|
|
(31
|
)
|
|
|
2,447
|
|
|
|
(589
|
)
|
|
|
1,680
|
|
Income (loss) before income tax expenses from discontinued operations
|
|
|
(910
|
)
|
|
|
301
|
|
|
|
2,751
|
|
|
|
2,809
|
|
Pre-tax gain on disposal
|
|
|
11,666
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
11,666
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Tax expenses of discontinued operations
|
|
|
(4,190
|
)
|
|
|
(120
|
)
|
|
|
(5,374
|
)
|
|
|
(1,575
|
)
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (B)
|
|
|
6,566
|
|
|
|
181
|
|
|
|
9,043
|
|
|
|
1,234
|
|
Net income (loss) (A+B)
|
|
|
6,535
|
|
|
|
2,628
|
|
|
|
8,454
|
|
|
|
2,914
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations (A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Income (loss) attributable to Startek shareholders
|
|
|
(31
|
)
|
|
|
2,447
|
|
|
|
(589
|
)
|
|
|
1,680
|
|
|
|
|
(31
|
)
|
|
|
2,447
|
|
|
|
(589
|
)
|
|
|
1,680
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations (B)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
761
|
|
|
|
2,589
|
|
|
|
2,290
|
|
Income (loss) attributable to Startek shareholders
|
|
|
6,566
|
|
|
|
(580
|
)
|
|
|
6,454
|
|
|
|
(1,056
|
)
|
|
|
|
6,566
|
|
|
|
181
|
|
|
|
9,043
|
|
|
|
1,234
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) (A+B)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
761
|
|
|
|
2,589
|
|
|
|
2,290
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Startek shareholders
|
|
|
6,535
|
|
|
|
1,867
|
|
|
|
5,865
|
|
|
|
624
|
|
|
|
|
6,535
|
|
|
|
2,628
|
|
|
|
8,454
|
|
|
|
2,914
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) per common share from continuing operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic net income (loss) attributable to Startek shareholders
|
|
|
(0.00
|
)
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
Diluted net income (loss) attributable to Startek shareholders
|
|
|
(0.00
|
)
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) per common share from discontinued operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic net income (loss) attributable to Startek shareholders
|
|
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
(0.02
|
)
|
Diluted net income (loss) attributable to Startek shareholders
|
|
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) per common share from continuing and discontinued operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic net income (loss) attributable to Startek shareholders
|
|
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
0.15
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
Diluted net income (loss) attributable to Startek shareholders
|
|
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
0.15
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
40,316
|
|
|
|
40,284
|
|
|
|
40,302
|
|
|
|
40,311
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
40,318
|
|
|
|
40,308
|
|
|
|
40,314
|
|
|
|
40,366
|
|
STARTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
Net income (loss) (A+B)
|
|
|
6,535
|
|
|
|
2,628
|
|
|
|
8,454
|
|
|
|
2,914
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
761
|
|
|
|
2,589
|
|
|
|
2,290
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Startek shareholders
|
|
|
6,535
|
|
|
|
1,867
|
|
|
|
5,865
|
|
|
|
624
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes from continuing operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustments
|
|
|
(2,401
|
)
|
|
|
(3,934
|
)
|
|
|
(2,525
|
)
|
|
|
(3,388
|
)
|
Pension amortization
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
(64
|
)
|
|
|
124
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Other comprehensive income (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
|
(2,401
|
)
|
|
|
(3,998
|
)
|
|
|
(2,401
|
)
|
|
|
(3,388
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes from discontinued operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustments
|
|
|
(50
|
)
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
(50
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
Pension amortization
|
|
|
3,062
|
|
|
|
515
|
|
|
|
4,187
|
|
|
|
(686
|
)
|
Other comprehensive income (loss) from discontinuing operations
|
|
|
3,012
|
|
|
|
512
|
|
|
|
4,137
|
|
|
|
(687
|
)
|
Other comprehensive income (loss) from continuing and discontinuing operations
|
|
|
611
|
|
|
|
(3,486
|
)
|
|
|
1,736
|
|
|
|
(4,075
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes from continuing operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Attributable to Startek shareholders
|
|
|
(2,401
|
)
|
|
|
(3,998
|
)
|
|
|
(2,401
|
)
|
|
|
(3,388
|
)
|
|
|
|
(2,401
|
)
|
|
|
(3,998
|
)
|
|
(2,401
|
)
|
|
|
(3,388
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes from discontinued operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
281
|
|
|
|
614
|
|
|
|
(374
|
)
|
Attributable to Startek shareholders
|
|
|
3,012
|
|
|
|
231
|
|
|
|
3,523
|
|
|
|
(314
|
)
|
|
|
|
3,012
|
|
|
|
512
|
|
|
4,137
|
|
|
|
(687
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income (loss) from continuing and discontinuing operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
1,042
|
|
|
|
3,203
|
|
|
|
1,916
|
|
Attributable to Startek shareholders
|
|
|
7,146
|
|
|
|
(1,899
|
)
|
|
|
6,987
|
|
|
|
(3,077
|
)
|
|
|
|
7,146
|
|
|
|
(857
|
)
|
|
10,190
|
|
|
|
(1,161
|
)
|
STARTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
34,908
|
|
|
|
22,457
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
4,151
|
|
|
|
49,946
|
|
Trade accounts receivables, net
|
|
|
38,243
|
|
|
|
47,138
|
|
Unbilled revenue
|
|
|
30,801
|
|
|
|
24,207
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
15,819
|
|
|
|
9,159
|
|
Assets classified as held for sale
|
|
|
8,416
|
|
|
|
202,831
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
132,338
|
|
|
|
355,738
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
28,200
|
|
|
|
22,945
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
|
37,591
|
|
|
|
36,450
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
74,602
|
|
|
|
79,745
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
120,505
|
|
|
|
120,505
|
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
|
|
2,724
|
|
|
|
2,771
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other non-current assets
|
|
|
8,826
|
|
|
|
7,889
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
|
272,448
|
|
|
|
270,305
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
404,786
|
|
|
|
626,043
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade accounts payables
|
|
|
7,852
|
|
|
|
2,428
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
31,413
|
|
|
|
29,707
|
|
Short term debt
|
|
|
11,089
|
|
|
|
14,267
|
|
Current maturity of long term debt
|
|
|
6,564
|
|
|
|
120,466
|
|
Current maturity of operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
14,951
|
|
|
|
14,492
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
24,260
|
|
|
|
17,615
|
|
Liabilities classified as held for sale
|
|
|
7,341
|
|
|
|
89,486
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
103,470
|
|
|
|
288,461
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long term debt
|
|
|
60,848
|
|
|
|
41,175
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
26,464
|
|
|
|
26,651
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
|
3,292
|
|
|
|
2,682
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities, net
|
|
|
15,412
|
|
|
|
15,508
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
|
106,016
|
|
|
|
86,016
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
209,486
|
|
|
|
374,477
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, 60,000,000 non-convertible shares, $0.01 par value, authorized; 41,168,618 and 41,098,456 shares issued as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 respectively.
|
|
|
412
|
|
|
|
411
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
294,266
|
|
|
|
293,472
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(80,538
|
)
|
|
|
(86,302
|
)
|
Treasury stock, 891,193 and 839,214 shares as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 respectively, at cost
|
|
|
(3,904
|
)
|
|
|
(3,749
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(14,936
|
)
|
|
|
(16,058
|
)
|
Equity attributable to Startek shareholders
|
|
|
195,300
|
|
|
|
187,774
|
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
63,792
|
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
195,300
|
|
|
|
251,566
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
404,786
|
|
|
|
626,043
|
|
STARTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from continuing and discontinued operations
|
|
|
8,454
|
|
|
|
2,914
|
|
less: Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|
|
9,043
|
|
|
|
1,234
|
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
|
|
|
(589
|
)
|
|
|
1,680
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
10,535
|
|
|
|
11,043
|
|
Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
|
(80
|
)
|
Provision/(reversal) for doubtful accounts
|
|
|
(412
|
)
|
|
|
(125
|
)
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs (including loss on extinguishment of debt)
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
286
|
|
Amortization of call option premium
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
720
|
|
Mark to market gain on derivative instrument
|
|
|
(356
|
)
|
|
|
–
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
|
769
|
|
|
|
833
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
|
(612
|
)
|
Share of income of equity accounted investee
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
(3,825
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade accounts receivables (including unbilled revenue)
|
|
|
1,024
|
|
|
|
6,127
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
(5,597
|
)
|
|
|
(5,522
|
)
|
Trade accounts payable
|
|
|
5,491
|
|
|
|
1,473
|
|
Income taxes, net
|
|
|
(2,689
|
)
|
|
|
576
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
(3,202
|
)
|
Net cash generated from by operating activities from continuing operations
|
|
|
8,286
|
|
|
|
9,372
|
|
Net cash generated from/used in operating activities from discontinued operations
|
|
|
(7,795
|
)
|
|
|
278
|
|
Net cash generated from operating activities
|
|
|
491
|
|
|
|
9,650
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, net
|
|
|
(7,630
|
)
|
|
|
(5,303
|
)
|
Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations, net of cash disposed
|
|
|
34,890
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Net cash generated from/used in investing activities from continuing operations
|
|
|
27,260
|
|
|
|
(5,303
|
)
|
Net cash generated from/used in investing activities from discontinued operations
|
|
|
(3,570
|
)
|
|
|
(1,832
|
)
|
Net cash generated from/used in investing activities
|
|
|
23,690
|
|
|
|
(7,135
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
246
|
|
Payments of long term debt
|
|
|
(93,466
|
)
|
|
|
–
|
|
(Payment)/ Proceed from a line of credit, net
|
|
|
(3,218
|
)
|
|
|
1,423
|
|
Payments of other borrowings, net
|
|
|
(842
|
)
|
|
|
(1,077
|
)
|
Common stock repurchases
|
|
|
(155
|
)
|
|
|
(1,334
|
)
|
Net cash generated from/used in financing activities from continuing operations
|
|
|
(97,656
|
)
|
|
|
(742
|
)
|
Net cash generated from/used in financing activities from discontinued operations
|
|
|
(303
|
)
|
|
|
108
|
|
Net cash generated from/used in financing activities
|
|
|
(97,959
|
)
|
|
|
(634
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(73,778
|
)
|
|
|
1,881
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
(1,151
|
)
|
|
|
(1,486
|
)
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
|
|
115,146
|
|
|
|
55,396
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
|
|
40,217
|
|
|
|
55,791
|
|
Less: Cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations
|
|
|
(1,158
|
)
|
|
|
(22,475
|
)
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of continuing operations at end of period
|
|
|
39,059
|
|
|
|
33,315
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Components of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balances with banks
|
|
|
34,908
|
|
|
|
30,292
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
4,151
|
|
|
|
3,023
|
|
Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
39,059
|
|
|
|
33,315
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for interest and other finance cost
|
|
|
6,225
|
|
|
|
4,368
|
|
Cash paid for income taxes
|
|
|
(3,661
|
)
|
|
|
2,168
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-cash share-based compensation expenses
|
|
|
769
|
|
|
|
833
|
STARTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURE
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
This press release contains references to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA. Reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to its comparable GAAP measure is included below. This non-GAAP information should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. It is provided solely to assist in an investor’s understanding of these items on the comparability of the Company’s operations.
Adjusted EBITDA:
The Company defines non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as Net income (loss) plus Income tax expense, Share of income (loss) of equity-accounted investees, Interest expense and other income (expense), net, Depreciation and amortization expense, Impairment losses and restructuring cost, Share-based compensation expense, Foreign exchange gains (losses), net, Private offer transaction costs, Transaction related costs, CSS option amortization and other non-recurring costs (if applicable).
