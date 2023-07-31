Starpower Elevates Thompson to Vice President

Industry leader in home luxury design and installation promotes key contributor

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Starpower, an industry leader and innovator in home luxury audio, video, appliances and smart home solutions, announced the elevation of Brandi Thompson to Vice President of VIP Services effective immediately.









“We are proud to announce Ms. Thompson as the Vice President of VIP Services for Starpower Home Entertainment Systems, Inc. Brandi is a highly regarded industry expert and essential member of our leadership team. Her unique combination of talent, skill and dedication has earned her this recognition,” says COO, Tom Schurr.

“Brandi’s leadership of our VIP Services department over the past decade has nurtured our reputation for elite customer service and has solidified us as the trusted leader in this exciting industry,” remarks David Pidgeon, CEO of Starpower.

Since joining Starpower in 2011, Brandi has contributed as an expert and leader in virtually every phase of the business including VIP Services, marketing, community engagement, sales operations, major events, showroom design and curation, and product launches.

Starpower’s VIP Services department is responsible for creating and hosting some of the most impressive and highly acclaimed technology events in the DFW metroplex and the Phoenix/Scottsdale region. Amongst countless product launch events with name brands like Sony and Samsung and Sub Zero/Wolf, Thompson also coordinated a very special LG product launch featuring world-renowned superstar, John Legend at Starpower’s flagship location in Dallas, Texas in 2022.

“Brandi will take the VIP Services department of our company to new heights in her new role. We are excited to continue offering the most spectacular home technology events the metroplex has seen. Keep your eyes on Starpower. The best is yet to come,” confirms Pidgeon.

To learn more, visit: http://www.star-power.com

About Starpower Home Entertainment Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Starpower was created to provide clients with the finest experience in high-end, custom installations of appliances, audio, video, security, and electronic automation. They are one of the only custom retailers in the country to have its own in-house custom installation team. Their four showrooms located throughout Dallas/Fort-Worth, Texas and Phoenix, Arizona feature luxury brands, some of which are rarely seen outside of Hollywood’s top studios.

Starpower is family owned and operated by the Pidgeon brothers, Steven Pidgeon, Michael Pidgeon, and David Pidgeon.

For a full list of services and locations, please visit www.star-power.com or follow @getstarpowernow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Contacts

Debbie Bell



dbell@star-power.com

972-503-6005