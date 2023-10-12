Starpower Elevates Raven to Vice President

Industry leader in home luxury design and installation promotes key contributor

“We are proud to announce Mr. Raven as the Vice President of Sales for Starpower Home Entertainment Systems, Inc. and sister-company, Ed Kellum & Son. Ryan is an accomplished industry veteran who joined the company in July 2020. Since coming on board, Ryan has applied his expertise and experience to lead a top-down revitalization of our internal processes by enhancing our customer relationships and engagement through a more dynamic sales organization structure,” says COO, Tom Schurr.

“Ryan’s leadership of our sales department over the past three years has nurtured our reputation for elite customer experience and service. Our sales team has evolved and improved at both their craft and on a personal level, which is incredibly exciting to witness,” remarks David Pidgeon, CEO of Starpower and Ed Kellum & Son.

Ryan has over 20 years of corporate and entrepreneurial experience from a well-balanced mix of mentoring, sales development, marketing, client relationship management, organizational leadership and coaching.

“Ryan brings experience from numerous business models to the table that are aligned with the Starpower vision for success. As a Level 5 Leader, he has achieved team and client success in the luxury retail space, diverse business to business arenas, the builder trades and executive consulting with Fortune 500 companies. We are so excited to see where Ryan takes our sales organization in the future,” confirms Pidgeon.

To learn more, visit: http://www.star-power.com

About Starpower Home Entertainment Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Starpower was created to provide clients with the finest experience in high-end, custom installations of appliances, audio, video, security, and electronic automation. They are one of the only custom retailers in the country to have its own in-house custom installation team. Their four showrooms located throughout Dallas/Fort-Worth, Texas and Phoenix, Arizona feature luxury brands, some of which are rarely seen outside of Hollywood’s top studios.

Starpower is family owned and operated by the Pidgeon brothers, Steven Pidgeon, Michael Pidgeon, and David Pidgeon.

For a full list of services and locations, please visit www.star-power.com or follow @getstarpowernow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

