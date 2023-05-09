Starpower Announces New Operational Leadership Positions Into Their Growing Business

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
The regional leader in luxury home entertainment outfitting is reaching new heights as it expands its operations infrastructure and plans for additional growth in the future.

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Starpower, a leading provider of high-end audio, video, appliances and smart home solutions, today announced the appointment of several new leadership roles in their sales organizational structure to support their operational expansion and growth, including:

  • Beth Wahl as Sales Operations Manager for Starpower & Ed Kellum brands
  • Christina Silva as North Dallas General Showroom Manager
  • Ashley Amador as Southlake General Showroom Manager
  • Scott Harwell as Starpower and Ed Kellum Brand Ambassador

“We’re excited to expand our operations to offer Starpower’s unique combination of custom, luxury entertainment and security solutions to the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex consumers looking to enhance their home or business,” said Ryan Raven, Director of Sales for Starpower Home Entertainment Systems, Inc. “Marrying our one-of-a-kind service and installation with the latest in cutting-edge technology has helped us to achieve high customer satisfaction and trust as a leader in this exciting industry.”

The promotion of Wahl, Amador and Silva add to the growing percentage of women represented in leadership within the organization, as well as tech leadership in general. “We recognize that improving gender diversity, including increasing women in our technical and leadership ranks, makes us stronger. In the last decade we’ve expanded our efforts to ensure greater workforce and leadership diversity and our organization has only benefited from this intentional effort,” said Chief Operations Officer, Tom Schurr. He continues, “Beth, Ashley and Christina earned their positions on performance and merit; we’ve just worked hard to ensure our systems provide clear pathways and equal opportunities in an industry that has formally been overly indexed with male leadership.”

Starpower’s expansion with its first Brand Ambassador is a direct reflection of Star Companies’ growth and answering the needs of loyal clients. Those who influence consumers in the luxury home space for either new builds or remodeling or a listed purchase have trusted Star Companies for years and leadership claims they are excited to dedicate additional resources to match the demand. “We are confident that as we build new relationships with real estate agents, custom home builders, architects and designers and continue our partnership with many repeat clients nationwide that Scott as our Brand Ambassador to lead this charge is an excellent choice. Scott brings a balanced mix of over 25 years of management and leadership experience in both luxury boutique and big box contractor operations that will utilize his talents to take Star Companies, our partners, and our clients to the next level,” said Ryan Raven.

To learn more, visit: http://www.star-power.com

About Starpower Home Entertainment Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Starpower was created to provide clients with the finest experience in high-end, custom installations of appliances, audio, video, security, and electronic automation. They are one of the only custom retailers in the country to have its own in-house custom installation team. Their four showrooms located throughout Dallas/Fort-Worth, Texas and Phoenix, Arizona feature luxury brands, some of which are rarely seen outside of Hollywood’s top studios.

Starpower is family owned and operated by the Pidgeon brothers, Steven Pidgeon, Michael Pidgeon, and David Pidgeon.

For a full list of services and locations, please visit www.star-power.com or follow @getstarpowernow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

