Starpower Announces 2025 EXPO, Featuring Texas’ First Ever Showing of the World’s First Transparent 4K TV and More Innovations Than Ever Before!

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#starpowerexpo--Starpower Home Entertainment Systems, Inc. is proud to announce the highly anticipated 2025 Starpower EXPO, set to take place March 7-9, 2025, at its North Dallas and Southlake locations. This premier event continues Starpower’s tradition of showcasing the latest innovations in home entertainment before they get released to the general public - giving customers an exclusive first-in-the-nation look at groundbreaking technology straight from the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). EXPO attendees can speak with representatives from industry-leading electronics brands and shop exclusive savings on the best in home entertainment, smart home, luxury appliances, leather seating and more.

Starpower EXPO has a history of setting records with first-to-market reveals, and this year is no exception. For one weekend only, the Starpower North Dallas showroom will be the only retailer in the United States, and the first in Texas to display two revolutionary new televisions:

LG 77” Transparent 4K OLED TV – the World’s First Transparent 4K TV featuring True Wireless Video & Audio Transfer technology.

– the World’s First Transparent 4K TV featuring True Wireless Video & Audio Transfer technology. Samsung 98” NEOQLED 4K Antiglare 2.0 TV – Samsung’s latest innovation in anti-glare technology with next-level picture quality.

In addition to these exclusive showcases, Starpower EXPO 2025 will feature some of the best deals of the year, offering attendees the opportunity to purchase top-of-the-line entertainment solutions an luxury appliances at unbeatable prices. The event will also include a variety of exciting in-store experiences, including:

A giveaway for a brand-new LG 77” Transparent 4K TV – Attendees will have the chance to enter to win and be among the first in the country to own the revolutionary $60,000 Transparent 4K TV! See store for details.

– Attendees will have the chance to enter to win and be among the first in the country to own the revolutionary $60,000 Transparent 4K TV! See store for details. Live cooking demonstrations with state-of-the-art kitchen appliances.

with state-of-the-art kitchen appliances. The finest massage chair in the world for guests to test and enjoy.

for guests to test and enjoy. AVA Home Cinema Smart remote as the only remote you’ll ever need.

The first all-in-one speaker from Marantz – Attendees will be one of the first to experience the powerful wireless speaker.

“We are thrilled to once again bring the latest technology to DFW and allow our customers to be the first to experience it from the leading-manufacturers,” said David Pidgeon, CEO of Starpower. “EXPO 2025 is not only about seeing the latest innovations firsthand—it’s about experiencing them in an interactive, exciting environment. This year’s event is shaping up to be our most incredible yet.”

EXPO 2025 is open to the public from March 7-9, 2025, at Starpower’s North Dallas and Southlake showrooms.

To schedule a private showing, visit www.starpowerexpo.com or contact Chris LaSanta, clasanta@star-power.com

Chris LaSanta, clasanta@star-power.com