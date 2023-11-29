Home Business Wire Starco Brands to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Starco Brands to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Starco Brands, Inc. (the “Company” or “Starco Brands”) (OTCQB: STCB), developer and acquirer of behavior-changing technologies and brands that spark excitement in the everyday, today announced that Ross Sklar, the Company’s Chairman & CEO, will present at the following investor conferences:


  • SHARE Series Event, to be held virtually on December 4, 2023. Mr. Sklar will participate in a fireside chat at 2:30PM ET and investors will have the opportunity to ask questions during the chat. The fireside chat will be webcast live and can be accessed here or in the “IR Calendar” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.starcobrands.com.
  • Emerging Growth Conference, to be held virtually on December 6-7, 2023. Mr. Sklar will hold a presentation at 1:45PM ET on December 6, 2023 and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the event. The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed here or in the “IR Calendar” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.starcobrands.com.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands (OTCQB: STCB) invents and acquires consumer products with behavior-changing technologies that spark excitement in the everyday. Today, its disruptive brands include Whipshots®, the world’s only vodka-infused whipped cream co-founded by global artist Cardi B; Art of Sport, the body care brand designed for athletes and co-founded by Kobe Bryant; Winona®, the first indulgent theater-popcorn spray powered by air; Skylar, the only fragrance that is both hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin; and Soylent, the complete non-dairy nutrition brand. A modern-day invention factory to its core, Starco Brands identifies whitespaces across consumer product categories. It draws upon a portfolio of innovative formulas spanning eight product categories with limitless innovation potential. Starco Brands publicly trades on the OTCQB stock exchange so that retail investors can invest in STCB alongside accredited individuals and institutions. Visit starcobrands.com for more information.

Contacts

Investor Relations
John Mills

ICR

646-277-1254

John.Mills@icrinc.com

Deirdre Thomson

ICR

646-277-1283

Deirdre.Thomson@icrinc.com

