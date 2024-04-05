Star Leasing Company, Commercial Trailer Leasing, Inc., Cooling Concepts, and North East Trailer Services Leasing Announce Intent to Change Name to TEN (Transportation Equipment Network)

The new name reflects the combined companies’ commitment to industry leading and holistic solutions.

DUBLIN, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#rebranding–Star Leasing Company, CTL (Commercial Trailer Leasing, Inc.), Cooling Concepts, and NETS Leasing (North East Trailer Services), portfolio companies of I Squared Capital, announced today their intent to rebrand and change their name to TEN (Transportation Equipment Network). The new name reflects the combined companies’ commitment to industry leading and holistic solutions.





“Bringing these great companies together was just the beginning. We are excited about the future and our combined ability to provide employees, customers, and suppliers with a platform unlike any other. This is truly just the beginning of our journey to build a completely unique company,” said Scott Nelson, President.

Equipped with decades of knowledge and experience, incredible customer track records, and a sharp perspective on the future of the industry, TEN offers full-service trailer solutions that keep businesses moving forward.

Continuing to expand on their refrigerated fleet offerings, the combined companies are also excited to announce the launch of their dedicated refrigeration sub-brand named TEN Cool. TEN Cool is supported by an experienced team of dedicated specialists who provide customized temperature-controlled solutions to customers throughout the United States.

“The establishment of our dedicated refrigeration platform is a substantial and significant step in our focus to provide tailored customer solutions for mission critical fleets. We are investing significant resources in driving a superior customer experience through best in-class service, equipment design, and technology offerings,” said Corey Eisen, Vice President of Refrigeration. “I am thrilled to lead TEN Cool and grow our market share within the temperature-controlled space.”

With a fleet size of approximately 55,000 trailers, the combined assets and large-scale location footprint will enable TEN to seamlessly serve customers across all regions of the United States. TEN provides full-service support well beyond leasing including, but not limited to, maintenance, advanced technological solutions, consultation services and innovative fleet electrification offerings across numerous industry verticals.

“Our new name TEN reveals the collective objective to be a one-stop center of excellence and trusted partner to our customers, providing them with forward-thinking equipment solutions to propel their businesses ahead. The power of TEN will be an unmatched resource for our customers,” said David Eisen, Gregg Gottsegen, and Steve Jackson, Managing Partners.

Star, NETS, CTL, and Cooling Concepts intend to begin operating as TEN (Transportation Equipment Network) and TEN Cool in the second half of the 2024 calendar year.

