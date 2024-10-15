Staples Announces Holiday Deals Earlier Than Ever Before

Unwrap Savings on Must-Have Tech, Holiday Cards, Shipping, Gifts and More In Store and Online!

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This holiday season, Staples is announcing its holiday deals earlier than ever before, making it easier for shoppers to unwrap savings on must-have items at their convenience. From AI-enhanced laptops and the latest tech gadgets to festive holiday cards and thoughtful gifts, Staples has something for everyone on your list!









“ We recognize that businesses and consumers are starting their holiday shopping earlier and are eager to find savings wherever they can,” said Marshall Warkentin, Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer at Staples Stores. “ That’s why we’re introducing our holiday deals early, giving shoppers more time to find everything they need while keeping their budgets in check. Whether it’s tech gifts, holiday cards or shipping services like UPS®, our goal is to make the holiday season as smooth and affordable as possible.”

As we approach the holiday season, Staples is thrilled to offer a variety of deals that cater to all of your needs, from the latest tech to holiday essentials and gifts.

Holiday Season Deals

Tech Deals available 11/3/24–11/16/24.

Up to $350 off select Windows laptops.

Up to $300 off select monitors (in select stores and online).

$300 off LG 34″ monitor — now $249.99 , reg. price $549.99 (in select stores and online).

, reg. price $549.99 (in select stores and online). $50 off Apple® iPad® 10.9″ model, 64GB, blue (Gen. 10) — now $299 , reg. price $349 (in store only).

, reg. price $349 (in store only). $60 off Apple® AirPods Pro® wireless earbuds with USB-C charging case (Gen. 2) — now $189 , reg. price $249 (in store only).

, reg. price $249 (in store only). $50 off Microsoft® Xbox Series X console, 1TB — now $449.99, reg. price $499.99 (in select stores).

Holiday Cards

50% off holiday cards , as low as 56¢ per card! 1 Same-day printing available on custom holiday cards ordered by 12 pm through 11/21/24. Next-day printing available on cards ordered by 12 pm 11/22/24–12/20/24.

, as low as 56¢ per card! Recycle your holiday cards in store between 12/26/24 and 2/1/25 to receive 75% off your next purchase of custom cards or invitations!2

Top Gifts for Everyone available now through 12/28/24.



Staples also has a variety of gifting options at great prices.

Find family favorites under $20, like the Hasbro® Simon memory game and Ty® Beanie Babies® plushies (available in store only).

Discover cooking gadgets and small appliances under $50 and tech gifts like retro digital cameras and mini arcade games under $30 (in store only).

Holiday Shipping Solutions



Whether you’re a small business managing holiday orders or a consumer sending gifts to loved ones, Staples has shipping deals to make it more affordable.

50% off all shipping boxes when you buy 5 or more (in store only). 3

when you buy 5 or more (in store only). 25% off UPS® Express shipping services (in store only). 4

(in store only). Buy 3, get 1 free on all mailers and shipping tube (in store only).5

Print Savings for Small Businesses



Staples understands the unique needs of small businesses during the hectic holiday season. Unwrap savings on essential print services such as holiday and thank you cards, flyers, menus, posters, signs and more with the Print More, Save More offer, running now through 11/2/24! Enjoy $20 off a $100+ purchase, $50 off a $200+ purchase and $150 off a $500+ purchase.6

Discover the latest holiday deals on Staples.com and visit the Weekly Ad to explore new savings every week!

Additional Ways to Save

Staples Easy Rewards™ — Join Staples’ free loyalty program to effortlessly earn and redeem points on qualifying purchases. Members earn 1 point per $1 spent and up to 2x or more points on 3 bonus points categories of their choice. 7 Plus, earn $10 in points for every $50 you spend in store from 10/13/24–10/26/24. 8

— Join Staples’ free loyalty program to effortlessly earn and redeem points on qualifying purchases. Members earn 1 point per $1 spent and up to 2x or more points on 3 bonus points categories of their choice. Plus, earn you spend in store from 10/13/24–10/26/24. Price Match Guarantee — Shop confidently knowing you’re getting the best deal! If you find a lower price on an identical item at the time of purchase, we’ll match it. If you find it at a lower price within 14 days, we’ll refund the difference.

— Shop confidently knowing you’re getting the best deal! If you find a lower price on an identical item at the time of purchase, we’ll match it. If you find it at a lower price within 14 days, we’ll refund the difference. Tech Trade-In 9 — Trade in your gently used devices and receive a Staples e-Gift Card for the value of your working tech. Payment will be emailed to you within minutes! Get a quote here.

— Trade in your gently used devices and receive a Staples e-Gift Card for the value of your working tech. Payment will be emailed to you within minutes! Get a quote here. Recycling — Bring in eligible items for recycling and receive $10 off your purchase of $30 or more. 10 Plus, Staples Easy Rewards members earn points for recycling tech, ink & toner cartridges and more. Learn more about what can be recycled here. Battery Recycling : Drop off your used batteries for safe recycling and pick up new ones in store to power your exciting new gifts this holiday season!

— Bring in eligible items for recycling and receive Plus, Staples Easy Rewards members earn points for recycling tech, ink & toner cartridges and more. Learn more about what can be recycled here.

Shopping Made Easy



No matter how you choose to shop, Staples is committed to making your holiday season smoother with convenient options.

Free 1-hour in-store pickup.

Free, fast delivery on online orders over $25.

Same-day delivery through DoorDash, Instacart and UberEats.

About Staples



Staples serves millions of customers, from businesses of all sizes to entrepreneurs, remote workers, parents, teachers and students. Headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts, Staples operates through eCommerce, direct business-to-business sales and approximately 1,000 retail stores across the United States. Explore more at a local Staples US Retail Store, online at Staples.com or in the Staples app.

