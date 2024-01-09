Home Business Wire Stanford University Includes i2c Technologist in the Top 2% of Scientists List
Dr. Muhammad Shoaib Farooq included in Stanford-Elsevier ranking of top-sited scientists


REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–i2c Inc., a leading provider of banking and payment solutions, is pleased to announce Dr. Muhammad Shoaib Farooq, i2c’s vice president of learning and development, has been recognized as one of the world’s top 2% of scientists by Stanford University in its Stanford-Elsevier ranking. This prestigious recognition places him among the brightest minds in science, solidifying his status as a leading expert and innovator in his field.

The top 100,000 scientists are chosen based on their c-score, which is a composite index based on as many as 40 different citation data for each scientist. The list serves as a database of top-cited scientists that provides standardized information on citations, citations to papers in different authorship positions and a composite indicator (c-score) as well as other factors.

Dr. Muhammad Shoaib Farooq has over 30 years of experience in learning, research and development. He has research interests in programming languages, data warehousing, distributed computing, blockchain technologies, artificial intelligence, natural language processing, generative AI, and federated learning. He has published several research papers in international and national journals and conferences.

i2c’s dedication to promoting an innovative and high-achieving culture is evident in this recognition. The company takes pride in its team members who continually strive for excellence and contribute significantly to their respective fields.

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly configurable banking and payment solutions. Using proprietary building block technology, our clients can easily, quickly and cost-effectively create, launch and manage a comprehensive set of solutions including banking, credit, debit, and prepaid programs. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security, and reliability from a global, unified banking and payments platform. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, its next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/territories and across all time zones.

For more information, visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.

