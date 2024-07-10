Stanford Medicine to Launch the Patients Like MineSM Suite of Services, Empowering Community Physicians with Data and Reference Solutions

STANFORD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stanford Medicine is launching the Patients Like MineSM, suite of services specifically designed to equip community physicians in diverse practice settings with the data and reference solutions to assist them in delivering evidence-based, high-quality care to their patients. Patients Like MineSM services will enable community physicians to leverage Stanford Medicine’s digital tools, large language models and artificial intelligence-enabled services while preserving and strengthening their patient-provider relationships.





In the coming months, Stanford Medicine will launch the following Patients Like MineSM services:

– Access to Stanford’s Cancer Survivorship program. Community physicians will have the ability to access Stanford Medicine cancer survivorship experts’ insights, experience and data when providing primary care to cancer survivors in the community.

– The Stanford Health Care eConsult program. Community physicians can pose clinical, highly specialized questions and receive expert, evidence-based responses within three business days, further allowing them to better manage a broader range of patient needs and save patients the cost and burden of an unnecessary doctor visit.

– The Stanford Health Care Patients Like MineSM data reports supplement the eConsult program by providing detailed, publication-grade evidence using Stanford clinical data to help answer questions about patient conditions or treatment plans. These reports will be powered by Atropos Health, a company offering on-demand evidence from real-world data that was spun out of Stanford’s Green Button Project.

The Patients Like MineSM suite of services is intended to empower community physicians with data and reference solutions to more effectively and efficiently deliver complex and appropriate care to their patients in their own clinics, further enhancing the standard of care and improving patient outcomes for all.

For more information about the Patients Like MineSM services, please contact Tip Kim, Executive Vice President, Chief Market Development Officer at Stanford Health Care at: tkim@stanfordhealthcare.org.

About Stanford Medicine

Stanford Medicine is an integrated academic health system comprising the Stanford School of Medicine and adult and pediatric health care delivery systems. Together, they harness the full potential of biomedicine through collaborative research, education and clinical care for patients. For more information, please visit med.stanford.edu.

