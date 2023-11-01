Standard AI Named an “IDC Innovator” in Computer Vision for Automated Checkout and Self-Checkout

Home Business Wire Standard AI Named an “IDC Innovator” in Computer Vision for Automated Checkout...
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Standard AI, world leader in retail AI, today announced that it has been named an “IDC Innovator” in the IDC Innovators: Computer Vision for Automated Checkout and Self-Checkout 2023 (doc #US47252721, September 2023) report. This IDC Innovators study profiles five vendors using computer vision to create checkout applications that are helping retailers future-proof their businesses.


This recognition comes as the company is poised to roll out new solutions for retailers designed to tackle loss prevention in the most challenging zones of the store, such as tobacco and beer.

We are honored to be named an IDC Innovator in Computer Vision for Automated Checkout and Self-Checkout. Autonomous retail has seen exponential growth, and in the next five years we’ll see thousands of AI-powered stores across the world,” said Jordan Fisher, CEO at Standard AI. “We’re on the cusp of an AI-powered revolution in retail, driven by the need to manage labor and inflation challenges while meeting the needs of new tech-enabled shoppers. We will continue to bring innovative new checkout solutions to market that will help retailers manage operations and attract new shoppers.”

About IDC Innovators

IDC Innovators reports present a set of vendors — under $100M in revenue at time of selection — chosen by an IDC analyst within a specific market that offer an innovative new technology, a groundbreaking approach to an existing issue, and/or an interesting new business model. It is not an exhaustive evaluation of all companies in a segment or a comparative ranking of the companies. Vendors in the process of being acquired by a larger company may be included in the report provided the acquisition is not finalized at the time of publication of the report. Vendors funded by venture capital firms may also be included in the report even if the venture capital firm has a financial stake in the vendor’s company. IDC INNOVATOR and IDC INNOVATORS are trademarks of International Data Group, Inc.

About Standard AI

Standard AI has transformed retail as we know it with the world’s most robust end to end retail AI platform. The Standard AI vision based platform is uniquely comprised of a breadth of solutions that offer retailers the ability to transform retail operations and manage labor, inflation, and loss challenges, to drive growth. From innovative self-checkout options from Skip to powerful AI-based zone-monitoring solutions to full autonomous, checkout free shopping experiences that allow customers to shop, tap, and go – without waiting in line! The company’s machine vision and AI-powered solution is the only one that can be quickly and easily installed in retailers’ existing stores and offers game-changing insights into retail operations and shopper behavior. This represents a giant leap forward for retail tech that enables retailers to rapidly deliver amazing new shopping experiences to customers. The first and best-funded startup in this space, Standard AI has launched multiple operational stores with customers, and is working with international retailers. Learn more at https://standard.ai/.

Contacts

Alex Plant

Standard AI

plant@standard.ai

Rebecca Silliman

Whipsmart PR

standardai@whipsmartpr.com

