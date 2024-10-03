Standard AI Delivers New Shopper Insights for In-Store Marketing

The company’s VISION Analytics Platform introduces the Visual Engagement Score to measure product, promotion, and ad performance

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Standard AI, the company empowering retailers and brands with data to understand shopper behavior and impact their bottom line, unveiled new features for its VISION Analytics Platform. The Visual Engagement Score gives retailers and brands real-time understanding and measurement of how shoppers interact with their products, in-store media, marketing and promotions. Like the “active engagement score” critical to digital marketing, the Visual Engagement Score shows direct correlation between merchandising and conversion rate–a first for physical spaces.





Revealing the full conversion funnel

Launched in March 2024, the VISION platform provides brick-and-mortar retailers with unprecedented data insights to better understand in-store shopper behavior and product performance. By analyzing factors such as dwell time, shopper orientation, proximity, and engagement, VISION measures how shoppers interact across products, ads, and high-impact zones. With this new Visual Engagement Score, retailers and brands can visualize buyer conversion journeys and receive real-time feedback on product promotions and ad effectiveness.

“For too long brick-and-mortar stores have been flying blind when it comes to understanding shopper behavior,” said Angie Westbrock, CEO of Standard AI. “VISION is changing that. We’re bringing the power of e-commerce analytics to physical stores, giving retailers a crystal-clear view of customer journeys and actionable insights that far exceed any other metrics available today. This is going to transform how retailers design spaces and optimize the shopper experience.”

Following a successful 12-week pilot with a major retailer in the Midwest, Standard AI is expanding access to current and new customers. These insights equip retailers with a full understanding of the conversion funnel from initial engagement to purchase, including what happens for shoppers who don’t buy a product, a key segment that has never been discoverable before.

Unparalleled perspective, privacy-protected

VISION stands apart with the precision and fidelity of its proprietary computer vision technology. It can filter out employees from shopper data and identify the specific promotional area a shopper picked up a product from—whether it was in the aisle or elsewhere in the store. This extends to in-store media; retailers can not only understand whether a shopper saw an ad but to determine whether it influenced their behavior, similar to how digital marketers assess engagement with online ads. Rather than rely on transaction logs or loyalty programs after-the-fact, retailers can track which specific promotions led to purchases and the journey of non-converting shoppers, all in real time. Importantly, Standard AI achieves all this in a privacy-first way and without the use of facial tracking, anonymizing shoppers as soon as they enter a store.

Unlocking an understanding of the shopper journey today is the next step to personalizing physical retail and improving the customer experience. With VISION, retailers can proactively identify trends and fine-tune their strategies to build customer loyalty and lasting revenue growth.

About Standard AI

Standard AI is equipping brick-and-mortar stores and their suppliers with the data they need to solve the hardest problems in physical retail – unlocking insights with unparalleled fidelity and precision about people, products, and interactions. Helmed by an executive team that spans firms like Mars, Sara Lee, Oracle, NASA, and Adobe, the company is at the forefront of applying artificial intelligence and computer vision to physical retail spaces. For retailers, Standard AI’s Vision Platform offers a quick and easy installation and accelerated revenue uplift. For brands, the platform unlocks first-of-their-kind insights into shoppers’ behavior. Founded in 2017, Standard AI is backed by marquee venture capitalists including Y Combinator, SoftBank, CRV, and EQT Ventures. Learn more at https://standard.ai.

