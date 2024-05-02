Stagedge Launches New Website

YOUR STORY. OUR PROCESS. Together, Let’s Bring it to Life.

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stagedge, one of the nation’s premier full-service production companies dedicated to conceiving, creating, and executing immersive brand experiences through live, virtual & hybrid events for enterprises around the world, is excited to announce the launch of the new Stagedge.com, including new positioning, new messaging, and a cleaner, more creative system to better represent the elegance, innovation, and expertise of Stagedge.





At Stagedge, we know it takes a team of dedicated specialists working behind the scenes to pull off an incredible event. Our technical and creative professionals bring decades of industry knowledge to every engagement. The result? A sophisticated experience, from start to finish.

We also know that our success is contingent on the success of our clients. When working collectively as a team, it is the success of our clients that defines us as a company, it’s in our DNA. It also means that we can celebrate our achievements with ALL of you and give you the resources you need to be successful. So why should our website be any different? . . . . It shouldn’t!

This labor of love was a cross-functional collaboration between many because we believe that the website is the responsibility of all Stagedge employees to exemplify, uplift, and be proud of every day!

“A collaborative and talented team made this happen! Thanks to all of them.”



– Patricia Basteri, CEO & President, Stagedge

– We expect precision and competency.



– We cultivate a team that creates with passion.



– We encourage personal innovation and growth.



– We value teamwork and clear communication.



– We educate our people to act with respect and accountability.

Together, this is how visual storytelling is reimagined!

Your Audience. Our Know-How

– 45 + years in the event business



– 10K + live events



– 20 + Countries



– 5M + attendees reached.

Creating a superb audience experience starts with strong client relationships. From our first discovery call until the post-event analytics delivery, our team’s proven process helps clients feel included and empowered. Throughout every step of our messaging, content, staging, and technology creation, we work in tandem with our clients to develop and execute an immersive brand experience. This is our purpose.

The new stagedge.com embodies that purpose by giving you the tools and resources you need to be successful and feel that empowerment.

Check it out! We hope you enjoy it as much as we do!

