Stagedge Announces Latest Technology Partnership with Riedel Communications

The Speed, Reliability, and Quality of Riedel Take our Tech Stack to the Next Level









BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stagedge, one of the nation’s premier full-service production companies dedicated to conceiving, creating, and executing immersive brand experiences through live, virtual, and hybrid events for enterprises around the world, is excited to announce our latest technology partnership with Riedel Communications, a leading provider of live production tools in the worlds of media, sports, and entertainment.

With a core team of 200-plus industry-leading professionals and a global footprint, our strategic partner model, always-evolving technology stack, and creative services have been wowing audiences worldwide through captivating brand experiences for nearly 50 years. Organizations who choose us recognize the value of the partnership journey we provide and appreciate the level of support and service that we deliver exceeding the average production partner relationship.

That partnership journey has been exemplified today with this latest announcement. “We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Stagedge. This collaboration is proof of our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology to a broader audience. By joining forces, we will leverage our innovative products and Stagedge’s impressive customer network with unparalleled access to the latest advancements in live production technologies. Together, we are setting a new standard for innovation through partnership,” says Matt Bain, Channel Manager at Riedel.

Founded in Wuppertal, Germany in 1987, Riedel today employs over 1000 people in 30 locations throughout Europe, Australia, and the Americas. Riedel’s hard and software solutions span from distributed video and audio networks over intercom and replay solutions to WAN and MPLS applications. In part to their holistic approach, their three business units Product Division, Managed Technology Division, and Networks Division can leverage powerful synergies to provide the infrastructures, tools, and services for both fixed and temporary installations around the globe, enabling customers to run even the most complex projects – on-site, remotely, or in the cloud.

Furthermore, the implementation of these three business units has allowed them to respond more effectively to customer needs as markets continue to evolve and differentiate at a rapid pace.

Stagedge is proud to be a part of the Riedel community. “The Riedel/Stagedge partnership is a strong example of a better together story,” says Mike Basteri, Sr. Director of Client Experience & Solutions at Stagedge. “The quality, speed, reliability, and scalability of the Riedel products is second to none. It allows us to utilize the latest and greatest event technology, collaborate through the full event lifecycle, create immersive, engaging experiences, but most importantly obtain buy-in from our stakeholders.”

Creating superb audience experiences starts with strong partner relationships. From our first discovery call until the post-event analytics delivery, our team’s proven process helps clients feel included and empowered. Throughout every step of our messaging, content, staging, and technology creation, we work in tandem with our partners to develop and execute immersive brand experiences. This is our purpose. This is Riedel’s purpose.

This partnership embodies that purpose by giving us the tools and resources to be successful. Stay tuned for updates from the subject matter experts on how Stagedge is utilizing the Riedel product line and what this partnership means to them.

For more information on Stagedge, visit stagedge.com

For more information on Riedel, visit riedel.net

