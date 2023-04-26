Stackline unveils its Multi-retailer CRM, enabling brands to grow deeper connections with shoppers across retailers and channels

As part of Stackline’s Shopper OS platform, brands and manufacturers can now access pre-loaded first-party customer profiles and connect with customers – everywhere they shop.





SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stackline, the leader in full-funnel connected commerce, announces the release of its Multi-retailer CRM, the industry’s first solution that allows manufacturers to collect and manage customer first-party data across retailers and channels.

Since brands are facing escalating customer acquisition costs and growing competition, driving customer retention and loyalty is crucial for profitable revenue growth. By leveraging the Multi-retailer CRM, which is pre-loaded with first-party customer profiles spanning the largest online and brick-and-mortar retailers, brands can gain insights and take actions to create more personalized customer connections that drive greater lifetime value.

Stackline’s CEO, Michael Lagoni, said, “ As a result of being disintermediated from shopper relationships, the average consumer brand in the U.S. only retains 12% of its customers each year. We spent three years building innovative, new technology that solved this gap by providing brands with direct access to their shoppers. We want marketers to start activating and growing vital shopper relationships. Multi-CRM can make that happen.”

As part of Stackline’s Shopper OS platform, Multi-retailer CRM enables brands with features to execute and manage relationships across the entire shopper journey, such as:

Create relationships with your shoppers that span all major online retailers and brick-and-mortar stores.

that span all major online retailers and brick-and-mortar stores. Collect, manage, and analyze first-party customer data in a fully GPDR and CCPA-compliant way.

in a fully GPDR and CCPA-compliant way. Access key shopper datasets allowing you to measure attribution, retention, and lifetime value in groundbreaking new ways.

allowing you to measure attribution, retention, and lifetime value in groundbreaking new ways. Enhance your shopper relationships with rewards, surveys, ratings, messaging, and more from one platform.

Lagoni explains why Stackline created the Multi-retailer CRM: “ The terms CDP, CLP, and CRM are intimidating to consumer brands and manufacturers. The expense and energy required to set up, manage, and keep these legacy solutions is often prohibitive and limited by the fact that they don’t include shopper activities across the largest retailers. We set out to build a product that gives brands a truly unified, cross-platform view of their shoppers without data loads, maintenance costs, or privacy concerns. Leaders can start making authentic customer connections from the first day.”

About Stackline

On a mission to fuel the future of commerce by bringing brands and customers closer together, Stackline is the first full-funnel connected commerce platform for the world’s most innovative brands. Business leaders, product innovators, performance marketers, and financial firms trust Stackline as the single source of commerce truth. Stackline’s market insights, revenue metrics, behavioral data, and autonomous functionality create the actions that determine success or failure.

Founded in 2014 in Seattle, Stackline employs over 250 connected commerce professionals creating value for 7,000 global brands.

For additional information visit www.stackline.com or contact media@stackline.com.

