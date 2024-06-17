Stackline and Amazon Launch Groundbreaking Multi-Retailer Attribution Solution, Allowing Brands to See the Sales Impact of Their Retail Media Investment Across All Retailers and Channels

One case study involving a large multinational grocery company showed a $10 million Thursday Night Football campaign delivered $63 million in additional sales across non-Amazon retailers, such as Walmart, Target, Kroger, and other retailers.









SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In partnership with Amazon, Stackline, the leading AI-enabled retail intelligence and activation platform, has launched a leading-edge Multi-Retailer Attribution solution. This new offering redefines how brands measure the sales impact of their advertising across multiple retailers – online and brick-and-mortar – addressing long-standing challenges in the industry.

The digital advertising landscape has grown increasingly complex, with brands demanding more precise data to allocate and optimize their marketing budgets. Historically, retailer attribution models have focused on a single retailer’s performance. Brand leaders have not been privy to the impact of their media spend on other retailers or channels.

This consumer behavior results in incomplete ROI calculations, as purchases are influenced by Amazon ads, but the final transaction happens on other retailers’ physical stores or websites. Historically, if a consumer engaged with an ad on Amazon but purchased from Walmart, Target, or Kroger, the brand was unable to measure the full impact of that campaign across retailers.

Stackline Multi-Retailer Attribution combines proprietary audience technology and Amazon Marketing Cloud to allow brands to finally quantify all consumer purchases driven by their Amazon advertising investments across all major retailers. This innovative approach captures a comprehensive view by measuring consumer purchases across retailers and channels at the individual products level – and then connecting that behavior back to shoppers who engaged with your Amazon paid search, DSP, or other media campaigns.

Using this technology, a prominent multinational grocery client surfaced remarkable success with their Thursday Night Football advertising campaign. The client aired commercials across four of their leading brands throughout the football season, investing nearly $10 million in dynamic and engaging ads.

The commercials generated ad-attributed sales that extended far beyond Amazon. By leveraging advanced data analytics in an AMC Cleanroom with Stackline Multi-Retailer Attribution, Stackline measured the sales from viewers who saw the ads and subsequently purchased products at major retailers, including Walmart, Kroger, and Target, both online and in-store.

The analysis revealed that viewers who saw the ads contributed an additional $63 million in sales from other retail partners. This success story exemplifies the power of targeted advertising and innovative data integration in driving significant sales growth for all retail partners.

“Today’s announcement marks a significant milestone in the evolution of digital advertising analytics,” said Michael Lagoni, CEO of Stackline. “By partnering with Amazon, we offer our clients a unified view of their customers’ journeys, transcending traditional single-retailer limitations. This new capability enables brands to allocate their advertising budgets more effectively and maximize their marketing ROI.”

Key features of the Multi-Retailer Attribution solution include:

Omnichannel Measurement: Integration of Stackline’s Shopper OS data with Amazon Marketing Cloud provides a holistic view of sales attribution across multiple retailers.

Actionable Insights: Detailed analytics help brands understand consumer behaviors and optimize advertising strategies across various channels.

Advanced Targeting & Personalized Messaging: The solution will enable brands to enhance ad efficiency and engagement through customized audience targeting and messaging.

“Stackline’s technology and Amazon’s data capabilities together empower brands to see not only the direct effects of their advertising on Amazon but also the broader influence on offline and online sales across the entire retail ecosystem,” added Mitch Keidan, Co-founder and Head of Product at Stackline.

For more information about Stackline’s Multi-Retailer Attribution, please visit www.stackline.com.

About Stackline

On a mission to fuel the future of commerce by bringing brands and customers closer together, Stackline is the leading AI-enabled retail intelligence and activation platform for the world’s most innovative brands. Business leaders, product innovators, performance marketers, and financial firms trust Stackline as the single source of commerce truth. Fueled by proprietary neural networks and deep learning systems, Stackline’s market insights, revenue metrics, behavioral data, and autonomous functionality create the actions that determine success or failure.

Founded in 2014 in Seattle, Stackline employs over 250 connected commerce professionals creating value for 7,000 global brands.

For additional information visit www.stackline.com or contact media@stackline.com

